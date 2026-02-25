Saudi Arabia Imposes Total Ban On Poultry, Egg Imports From 40 Countries

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Saudi Arabia has imposed a total ban on poultry and egg imports from 40 countries, including India, Britain and China, due to an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

In an updated list on the website of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA), authorities stated that the ban is temporary. Some countries have been there on the list since 2004.

Avian disease outbreaks, driven mainly by highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1, are widespread, affecting wild birds, poultry, and, more recently, dairy cattle. Sporadic human cases have been reported, but no sustained human-to-human transmission has been observed.

The outbreak, which began in 2021, has spread to more than 50 mammal species, complicating traditional containment efforts. Public health authorities continue to monitor for potential adaptation to humans, though the overall risk is currently considered low.

The SFDA further clarified that the ban excludes poultry meat and products that have been heat-treated or treated by any other method capable of eliminating the Avian Influenza/Newcastle virus, provided they comply with approved health requirements, controls, and standard specifications.

A health certificate must be attached proving that the product has been heat-treated or treated by any other method capable of eliminating the virus, issued by the competent official authorities in the exporting country, without prejudice to the requirement that it must originate from an approved establishment.

What are the countries included in the ban?

The total ban covers the following 40 countries: Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, Cambodia, Laos, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Iran, Slovenia, Iraq, Egypt, Nigeria, India, Niger, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Afghanistan, Cameroon, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Serbia, Montenegro, Djibouti, Ivory Coast, Britain, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, South Africa, Mexico, North Korea, Libya, Palestine, Taiwan, Germany, Ghana.

The list also showed that a partial ban on poultry and egg imports was issued, covering specific provinces and cities in 16 other countries. Check the following list:



New South Wales (Australia)

Emilia-Romagna (Italy)

Veneto (Italy)

British Colombia (Canada)

Ontario (Canada)

Maritime (Togo)

Thimphu (Bhutan)

Chukh (Bhutan)

Samdrup Jongkhar (Bhutan)

Vorarlbeb (Austria)

Pampanga (Philippines)

Ecija Nueva (Philippines)

Kelantan (Malaysia)

Sabah (Malaysia)

Ituri (Congo)

Mashonaland East (Zimbabwe)

Seini Maramures (Romania)

Delaware (US)

Kentucky (US)

Minnesota (US)

Mazowieckie (Poland)

Warmińsko-Mazurskie (Poland)

Wielkopolskie (Poland)

Podlaskie (Poland)

Łódzkie (Poland)

Southern Denmark (Denmark)

North Denmark (Denmark) Loire-Atlantique (France)



