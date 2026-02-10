403
Senegal Dismantles Claimed French-Led Pedophile Network
(MENAFN) Senegalese authorities have arrested 14 individuals and broken up what they described as a transnational pedophile network led by a French national, identified as Pierre Robert.
Police said in a statement Monday that the suspects, all Senegalese, appeared Friday at the High Court in Dakar. They face charges including organized pedophilia, pimping, rape of minors under 15, sodomy, and intentional transmission of HIV/AIDS.
The Criminal Investigations Division said the “criminal group,” active since at least 2017, operated between Senegal and France. Members reportedly “specialized in so-called ‘sex training’ for young boys,” forcing them into unprotected sexual acts with men, “most of whom are HIV-positive,” and recording the encounters. All actions were said to be “on the instructions of their leader, the French national Pierre Robert, arrested in April 2025 in Beauvais [France].”
Four of the suspects acted as “sex trainers” and admitted to abusing children in exchange for money transfers from Robert.
The arrests followed coordinated raids in Dakar and Kaolack, about 200 km southeast of the capital. Senegalese authorities confirmed that the operation was conducted with cooperation from French officials.
It is not yet clear how many children were victimized, and authorities have not provided further details on the French national’s involvement beyond his prior arrest in France.
