Outside Landscape Group Celebrates 26 Years Of Service And Craftsmanship

Outside Landscape Group marks 26 years of delivering high-quality outdoor design and construction services in Alpharetta and nearby Georgia communities.

Alpharetta, GA - February 10, 2026 - Outside Landscape Group is excited to announce its 26th year in business, marking more than two decades of delivering high-quality outdoor transformations for residential properties. This milestone reflects the company's long-standing commitment to craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-focused service.

Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating outdoor environments that blend beauty, function, and long-term value. Their experienced team works closely with clients to bring personalized visions to life, ensuring every project reflects careful planning and skilled execution.

Reaching 26 years is a significant achievement that highlights the trust clients place in Outside Landscape Group. The company continues to grow while maintaining the same attention to detail and hands-on approach that has defined its work since day one.

Services Provided by Outside Landscape Group

Outside Landscape Group provides full-service outdoor design and build solutions, including landscape installation in Alpharetta, structural landscape construction, custom pool design and build, hardscape features, drainage solutions, and complete outdoor living enhancements that improve property appearance, usability, and long-term performance through professional planning and expert execution. The company builds pools as the backyard's centerpiece, featuring water elements, tanning ledges, lighting, surrounding patios, and coordinated plantings that blend seamlessly with the overall landscape design.



The team specializes in landscape installation in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Cumming, and surrounding areas, transforming properties with carefully selected plants, grading, sod, mulch, and bed design. Each installation is planned for both immediate visual impact and long-term growth, ensuring the landscape matures beautifully while remaining functional, balanced, and suited to the specific conditions of the property.

Their expertise in landscape construction in Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Marietta, and surrounding regions includes structural outdoor elements such as retaining walls, patios, walkways, and built-in features. These projects combine engineering precision with visual appeal, creating durable foundations that shape outdoor spaces while adding depth, dimension, and practical use to residential environments.

Outdoor living enhancements are another key focus, with the team building inviting spaces designed for relaxation and gathering. From seating areas to integrated design elements, these features expand how clients use their properties, blending hardscape and softscape components to create seamless transitions between indoor comfort and outdoor enjoyment. Property improvement services also include grading, drainage correction, and site preparation, helping prevent long-term issues while supporting healthy landscape growth. Proper groundwork ensures every project stands on a stable base, protecting both the investment and the appearance of the finished outdoor space.

About the Company

Founded with a focus on quality and consistency, Outside Landscape Group has served the Alpharetta area for 26 years. The company combines experience, skilled crews, and thoughtful planning to deliver outdoor environments that are both visually appealing and structurally sound, continuing to build lasting relationships with property owners throughout the community.