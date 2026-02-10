Global Village Announces Competition, Chance To Win VIP Pack For Long-Term UAE Residents

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 1:27 PM



Are you a longtime UAE resident? Have you been going to Global Village every year for as long as you can remember? If so, the destination has announced an exciting competition just for you.

The Global Village OG Fans competition invites long-time guests to share their oldest photos from the park. This could be from your first visit as a child, or even from your parents' visit before you were born.

From magical pavilions and breathtaking performances to delicious food, the experiences at the destination form core memories for many in the UAE. The competition aims to highlight this, and how Global Village is an essential part of residents' childhoods.

How to participate in the competition

Running from February 9 to 13, 2026, the competition is open to UAE residents with Instagram accounts, and all submitted photos must be original and personally owned by participants.

To enter, fans need to:



Follow Global Village's official Instagram account.

Comment on the competition reel and tag two friends. Share their oldest Global Village photo via Instagram direct messages.

Winners will be announced on February 15, 2026 via Global Village's official Instagram.

What do the winners get?

Selected winners will receive an exclusive Season 30 VIP Pack, offering another chance at the package deal which sold out quickly when announced last year.

It includes benefits such as VIP parking, VIP entry, and Wonder Pass cards usable at major attractions like the Stunt Show, Neon Galaxy X Challenge Zone, Exo Planet City, and Carnaval.



