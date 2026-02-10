UAE: 6G Commercial Rollout Expected In 3 Years, Says Du CEO

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 5:38 PM



By: Waheed Abbas



In March 2025, Nokia and du signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for exploring and researching technology concepts for 6G

Trials for the 6G technology are underway, and the commercial rollout is expected in three years, said Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du).

“We are part of all the trials for 6G, setting the standards, doing PoCs (proofs of concept) with the vendors, similar to what we've done for 5G. I think the first commercial launch will be maybe in three years' time. We are very committed as usual,” Al Hassawi told Khaleej Times in an interview.

“We are the sector that consistently builds the right technology backbone for all the different sectors in the market. Through 5G and fibre, we support all the digitalisation that's happening in the market. We always remain committed to ensuring that the quality and advancements of the network and the infrastructure in the UAE are at the top,” he said during the interview after the UAE's second telecom operator announced record profits and the highest-ever dividend.

The two firms announced forming dedicated teams to explore 6G use cases, applications, and network innovations. The collaboration involved field trials, proof-of-concept demonstrations, and research on key enablers of 6G technology.

Outlook

Du's net profit jumped nearly 17 per cent year-on-year to Dh2.9 billion in 2025, driven by an increased subscriber base, better operational performance, a supportive operating environment and targeted strategic growth initiatives.

Its revenue grew by 8.7 per cent to Dh15.9 billion, exceeding its five to seven per cent guidance range. Its EBITDA grew 13.4 per cent to Dh7.3 billion.

Its board proposed 40 fils per share for the second half of 2025, bringing the total dividend for the year to 64 fils per share, the highest dividend in its history.

Fahad Al Hassawi hoped that the company would continue to perform well in 2026.

“We have been very consistent in our delivery. The strong performance that we saw in the last three years is something that is sustainable, coupled with a very good growth forecast of the market and the population. All of that creates the right environment for us to continue delivering strongly in 2026,” he said.

Du CEO sees good growth in the premium consumer segment, both on mobile and fixed, and the enterprise segment as a whole.



