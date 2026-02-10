Ramadan 2026: How UAE Schools Adjust Timetables To Support Fasting Students

PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 6:09 PM UPDATED: Tue 10 Feb 2026, 6:29 PM



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) At some schools, quiet rest and reflection spaces are available for students who feel tired or need a calm break

As the holy month of Ramadan approaches, schools across the UAE are adjusting their timetables to support fasting students and families, with many Dubai schools placing an approximate cap of five instructional hours a day.

With Ramadan expected to begin around February 19, subject to moon sighting, a few schools are already sending out circulars to parents informing them about revised school timings.

Meanwhile, institutions say close collaboration with families is central to the approach, with regular communication on schedules, wellbeing guidance and operational updates, alongside open dialogue. This allows parents to share concerns, cultural considerations or health needs with confidence.

At Credence High School, CEO-Principal Deepika Thapar Singh said the school follows KHDA guidance with a reduced day“capped at approximately five hours” to ensure student wellbeing. She added that academic lessons continue with focused, engaging classroom activities, while fasting students are exempt from physical education and instead take part in quiet, supervised alternatives such as library time, reflection activities or light academic support sessions.

Thapar said the emphasis throughout the month is on“balance, empathy, and routine,” ensuring learning remains meaningful while respecting students' physical and emotional needs during Ramadan.

Dewvale School has adjusted its day to 7:30am to 12:30pm. Principal Seema Umar said“This reduced schedule supports the wellbeing, focus, and stamina of fasting students, while continuing meaningful learning within the approved daily time cap. Lessons are carefully planned to prioritise core learning objectives, with an appropriate balance between academic rigour and student wellbeing.”

“On Fridays during Ramadan, we will continue with face-to-face learning.”

Different timetable options

In Abu Dhabi, schools are also adopting flexible models. Shahina Ahmad OBE, Principal and CEO of GEMS World Academy – Abu Dhabi, said families are offered timetable options so they can choose what best suits their child's health, sleep routine and family circumstances.

While the school operates with a reduced daily duration, she noted that the exact cap is not fixed in advance and is aligned with official guidance, communicated through formal circulars.

Unlike some schools, fasting students there are not excluded from PE lessons. Instead, their participation is adapted.“Students continue attending PE classes but focus on theory components, skill analysis, or light, non-strenuous activities rather than intensive physical exercise,” she said.

Quiet rest and reflection spaces are also available for students who feel tired or need a calm break.

Ramadan's Fridays

For Fridays during Ramadan, the school is planning to operate around four hours of lessons to support family routines and student energy levels toward the end of the week, with the final arrangement to be confirmed by the Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.

Schools are also stepping up guidance for families with children fasting for the first time.

“Workshops, newsletters, and circulars offer practical advice for supporting first-time young fasters, including guidance on sleep, nutrition, and emotional reassurance, while consistently reminding families that flexibility and a child's health always take precedence.”

PE exemption

At Diyafah International School in Abu Dhabi, Vice Principal Dawn Mitchell said fasting students have the option to be exempt from PE classes.“During these periods, students offered alternative activities such as quiet reading, completing academic assignments, revision work, or supervised study sessions. These activities take place in designated areas to ensure a calm and respectful environment.”

“On Fridays, students are dismissed early to allow families to attend to religious commitments, rest, and prepare for congregational prayers.

The school also encourages empathy and inclusivity during Ramadan by promoting understanding among non-fasting students,” she added.



