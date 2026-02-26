Next Round Of Peace Talks To Be Held In Abu Dhabi In Early March Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports.

"I spoke several times today with Rustem Umerov, Davyd Arakhamia, and U.S. presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner following their meetings today. There is now greater readiness for the next trilateral format. Most likely, the next meeting will take place in the UAE, specifically in Abu Dhabi. We expect the format to take place in early March. We need to finalize everything that has been achieved to ensure real security guarantees and prepare a meeting at the level of leaders," he said.

According to Zelensky, a meeting at the leaders' level could resolve many issues.

"In the end, leaders make the key decisions, and when it comes to Russia, with such a personalized regime, this matters even more than in other countries. The war must be brought to an end. This is our position, the position of Ukraine, and the position of all our partners," he said.

At the same time, he noted that everyone can see that Russia is not ready for peace, and there is currently no sign that Putin is stopping his war machine.

In this regard, Zelensky said that negotiations are ongoing with the United States and the European Union on formats of pressure on Russia.

