​​FTSE 100 Falls As BP Suspends Buyback

MENAFN - DailyFX (IG)) ​​​BP suspends share buyback programme

​The FTSE 100 fell in early trade, with losses concentrated in heavyweight constituents. BP dropped more than 4% after announcing it would suspend its share buyback programme to focus on debt reduction.

​The oil major's decision was described by analysts as sensible for balance sheet management but negative for near-term shareholder returns. BP shares were the biggest drag on the index during morning trading.

​The suspension comes as the company prioritises reducing leverage over returning capital to shareholders. This shift in capital allocation policy marks a departure from its recent approach.

​Barclays reports profit beat and announces buyback

Barclays reported profit ahead of market expectations and announced a £1bn share buyback programme. The bank's shares rose following the results announcement.

​The positive news from Barclays lifted the broader banking sector. However, gains in financial stocks were insufficient to offset weakness in larger index constituents like BP.

​The bank's performance was driven by strength across its core divisions. The buyback announcement signals management confidence in the group's capital position and outlook.

​Standard Chartered hit by finance chief departure

Standard Chartered shares fell sharply after the unexpected resignation of its finance chief. The Asia-focused lender provided no detailed explanation for the departure.

​The announcement raised concerns about leadership stability at the bank. Standard Chartered has a significant presence across Asian markets, particularly Hong Kong and Singapore.

​The timing of the resignation came as a surprise to markets. Investors will now watch for details on the succession process and any potential strategic implications.

​AstraZeneca leads index higher

AstraZeneca was the biggest positive contributor to the FTSE 100. The pharmaceutical company rose after forecasting profit growth driven by its portfolio of cancer medicines.

​The drugmaker reaffirmed confidence in its development pipeline. This positive outlook helped offset some of the broader market weakness from energy and mining stocks.

​AstraZeneca's oncology division continues to drive growth prospects. The company remains one of the UK's largest listed firms by market capitalisation.

​MONY Group slumps on AI concerns

​Shares in MONY Group, owner of Moneysupermarket, fell to their lowest level since 2013. Renewed concerns about artificial intelligence (AI) disrupting insurance comparison platforms pressured the stock.

​The company operates price comparison websites across insurance, utilities and financial products. Worries about AI-powered alternatives eating into this business model resurfaced.

​MONY Group has seen its share price decline significantly from previous highs. The latest fall extends a period of underperformance for the comparison site operator.

​Commodity prices weigh on mining stocks

​Weaker gold, silver and industrial metals prices pressured mining stocks. Rio Tinto, Antofagasta, Glencore and Fresnillo all declined, adding to the index's losses.

​The retreat in commodity prices followed recent strength in precious metals. Gold fell back from elevated levels while industrial metals also softened.

​Mining stocks represent a significant weighting in the FTSE 100. Their collective decline contributed meaningfully to the index's overall weakness.

​Housebuilders gain on improved demand

​Bellway jumped after pointing to improved demand in the early spring selling season. The positive update lifted the wider housebuilding sector.

​The company's commentary suggested buyers were returning to the market. This follows a period of weakness in UK housing market activity.

​Other housebuilders including Taylor Wimpey, Persimmon and Barratt Developments also advanced. The sector has been sensitive to interest rate expectations and mortgage availability.

​Mixed signals from retailers

​Dunelm recovered some ground after saying recent trading had improved. The homewares retailer had previously warned on conditions but struck a more optimistic tone.

​Coca-Cola HBC rose after reporting an earnings beat driven by emerging market performance. The bottler's results showed resilience in its key geographies.

​Retail stocks have delivered mixed performance in recent weeks. Consumer spending patterns remain uncertain amid economic headwinds.

​Currency and gilt markets

​Gilt yields edged lower during morning trading. The 10-year gilt yield fell back slightly from recent levels.

​The British pound slipped below $1.37 against the United States (US) dollar. Sterling has been range-bound in recent sessions after a period of strength.

​Currency movements remained relatively contained. The forex trading backdrop was quieter than in previous sessions.

