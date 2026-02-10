Growing Energy Demand From Data Centres Driven By AI And Projected Electricity Consumption To Reach 945 Twh By 2030, Representing 3% Of Global Electricity Consumption
|Year
|Electricity Consumption (TWh)
|Key Contributor
|2020
|250
|Conventional servers
|2024
|415
|Accelerated servers
|2030
|945
|Accelerated servers
In the Base Case scenario, global electricity consumption from data centres is projected to double by 2030, reaching around 945 TWh, which would represent just under 3% of total global electricity consumption by 2030.
Energy Demand Growth by Data Centre Type
The energy demand from different types of data centres varies based on their size, efficiency, and the equipment they house. The table below shows the share of electricity consumption by different types of equipment in data centres.
Key Insights:
- Hyperscale data centres, which are the largest and most efficient, have a lower cooling demand (~7%) due to advanced cooling technologies and better energy optimization. Enterprise data centres, which tend to be smaller and less efficient, consume a higher share of energy for cooling (~30%) and other infrastructure needs.
Regional Outlook and Energy Consumption
The demand for data centre electricity is not uniform across regions. The United States, China, and Europe remain the largest regions for data centre electricity demand, but other regions, such as Southeast Asia, are experiencing significant growth.
Projected Growth in Data Centre Electricity Consumption by Region (2020–2030)
|Region
|2020 Consumption (TWh)
|2030 Projected Growth (TWh)
|Growth Percentage (%)
|United States
|250
|600
|+130
|China
|175
|450
|+170
|Europe
|90
|135
|+70
|Southeast Asia
|30
|70
|+130
Key Insights:
- The United States and China will account for nearly 80% of global growth in data centre electricity consumption by 2030. Southeast Asia is expected to see significant growth, with consumption more than doubling by 2030, largely due to growing e-commerce and cloud services in the region.
Sensitivity Cases for Future Energy Demand
The future energy demand from data centres is subject to significant uncertainties, particularly regarding AI adoption, energy efficiency improvements, and the pace of data centre deployment. The Lift-Off, High Efficiency, and Headwinds cases explore different scenarios based on these factors.
Energy Demand Scenarios (2024–2035)
- Base Case: Data centre electricity demand reaches 945 TWh by 2030, representing 3% of global electricity consumption. Lift-Off Case: With faster AI adoption and more data centres, demand could exceed 1,700 TWh by 2035, accounting for 4.4% of global electricity demand. High Efficiency Case: Strong progress in energy efficiency in hardware, software, and infrastructure could reduce demand to around 970 TWh by 2035, representing 2.6% of global electricity demand. Headwinds Case: Slower than expected AI adoption and local bottlenecks in data centre deployment could limit demand to around 700 TWh by 2035, or less than 2% of global electricity demand.
As AI adoption accelerates, the energy demand from data centres is expected to continue growing rapidly, particularly from high-performance accelerated servers used for AI workloads. While the United States, China, and Europe will continue to dominate data centre electricity consumption, emerging regions such as Southeast Asia are also becoming key players in the global data centre landscape.
In the coming years, the pace of this growth will largely depend on advances in energy efficiency, the ability to manage AI energy demand, and the adoption of sustainable technologies like renewable energy and energy-efficient cooling solutions. Data centres, though critical for the digital economy, will need to balance their energy needs with sustainable practices to minimize their environmental footprint and integrate effectively into the broader energy system.Invest in Our Premium Strategic Solution: Request Research Report Built Around Your Goals: ...
