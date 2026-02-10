Hinen Brings New 15Kw Three-Phase Low-Voltage Hybrid System To ENEX 2026

SOKOŁÓW, Poland, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinen will participate in ENEX 2026, one of Poland's most important trade fairs for the power and renewable energy sectors, held on 4–5 March 2026 at Zakladowa 1, 25-672 Kielce, Poland. Visitors are welcome to meet the Hinen team at Hall 3, Booth D09, where the company will showcase its latest residential and commercial energy storage solutions tailored for European markets.

New Product Highlight: H15000T + BP5000 for the Polish Market

A key focus of Hinen's presence at ENEX 2026 will be its newly launched H15000T 15kW Three-phase Low-voltage Hybrid Inverter, paired with the BP5000 5kWh Low-voltage Battery Module, officially released in December 2025.

As Poland continues to accelerate its energy transition-driven by rising electricity prices, expanding rooftop PV adoption, and growing demand for energy independence-three-phase energy storage systems are becoming increasingly important for large residential homes and light commercial users. The H15000T is designed specifically for these real-world applications, supporting 100% three-phase unbalanced output, ensuring stable power delivery even when loads across phases are uneven.

With three independent MPPTs and up to 150% oversized PV input, the system enables efficient solar harvesting from complex rooftop layouts commonly found in Polish residential buildings. A ≤10ms backup switch time ensures seamless power continuity during grid outages, while strong overload and bypass capabilities allow the system to handle high-power appliances, workshops, and small business operations.

Beyond backup performance, the H15000T also enables smart load management. When PV generation is high-such as during midday-and the battery is fully charged, the system can automatically activate high-power household loads, including heat pumps or EV chargers. This allows users to consume surplus solar energy locally instead of feeding excess power back to the grid, improving self-consumption and overall system efficiency.

The system is paired with the BP5000 5kWh low-voltage battery module, featuring a stackable, plug-and-play design with flexible capacity expansion from 5kWh to 120kWh. Built for safety and reliability, it supports -20°C to 60°C operation, intelligent BMS protection, and remote monitoring via the Hinen App.

Full Product Portfolio on Display

Alongside the newly launched H15000T low-voltage hybrid system, Hinen will present a complete energy storage portfolio at ENEX 2026, spanning all-in-one residential systems, three-phase hybrid inverter solutions, and portable power products for backup and off-grid applications.

The lineup includes the A Series all-in-one systems: H5S (5kW single-phase), H15S (15kW single-phase), and H25T (25kW three-phase); the H12000H-EU 12kW three-phase hybrid inverter paired with the B8900M-HA 8.9kWh high-voltage battery; and the PS 1800 Pro and PS 3000 portable power stations, together with the PS 2500B extra battery.

About Hinen

Backed by over 20 years of advanced manufacturing experience, Hinen is publicly listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300787) and serves as a trusted ODM partner for more than 400 global brands. Its vertically integrated supply chain-covering battery cell production, inverter R&D, and full system assembly-ensures exceptional quality, innovation, and cost efficiency.

With offices and service teams across Europe, the UK, Australia, and Africa, Hinen combines global technology expertise with strong local support for international markets.

