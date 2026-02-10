Alula Announces Outstanding Offers And Experiences This Ramadan

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: Exclusive packages on hotels, spas and experiences during Ramadan this year make it one of the prime times of the year to explore the unparalleled wonders of AlUla. The historic oasis located in northwest Saudi Arabia offers an escape for every kind of traveller – whether it's guided stargazing expeditions, bustling night markets, captivating cultural exhibitions or traditional delicacies for Iftar and Suhoor. Escape into serenity this Ramadan, as AlUla offers the ultimate sanctuary for spiritual reflection, adventure and relaxation or a breathtaking backdrop for remote work. Just a short flight from Riyadh or Jeddah and with direct connections from Dubai, AlUla beckons with up to 20 flights a week. Revel in sunny winter weather with average highs of 24 ̊C (75 ̊F) and lows of 7 ̊C (45 ̊F), ideal for outdoor exploration day and night. Spectacular value for high-end hospitality: Hotels in AlUla are offering exceptional value this Ramadan, inviting visitors and residents to indulge in unparalleled hospitality and relaxation. Explore unbeatable deals on rejuvenating spa treatments, including meditation sessions, and take advantage of additional discounts for long-stay guides and remote working retreats. All hotels will also offer Iftar and Suhoor meals, inviting visitors to indulge in authentic Arabian hospitality. . Banyan Tree AlUla: A magnificent resort nestled in Ashar Valley, the Banyan Tree overlooks sweeping desert terrains and towering sandstone cliffs. Stay in luxurious canopy tents that pay homage to the region's heritage and embark on a variety of nature-based expeditions, including hiking, biking, and stargazing. . Our Habitas AlUla: This unique desert retreat, set amid AlUla's sandstone canyons, blends culture, nature, and relaxation. Treat yourself to a plethora of soothing spa and wellness therapies, adrenaline-pumping adventures and alfresco dining, before retreating to sustainably designed private villas. . The Chedi Hegra: Past meets present at this one-of-a-kind boutique hotel. With only 35 rooms, The Chedi Hegra integrates existing structures, including a historic mud house and a heritage railway station. The property overlooks a spellbinding wildlife reserve home to indigenous birds and rare desert fauna. . Ashar Tented Resort: This luxury camping experience immerses guests in AlUla's dramatic scenery, combining the best of Arabian hospitality, opulence, and comfort. . Caravan AlUla by Our Habitas: For visitors who seek an off-beat adventure, Caravan AlUla calls. Book an immersive glamping experience in luxury Airstreams and dine at playful food trucks – a memorable way to connect with nature and history. . Dar Tantora The House Hotel: This hotel boasts one of AlUla's most picturesque pools. Stay in charming heritage 'Dars' where local history and contemporary comforts intertwine and guests are treated to bespoke experiences and round-the-clock butler services. . Cloud7 Residence AlUla: Unique bungalows and contemporary comforts make Cloud7 Residences one of AlUla's newest hospitality hotspots. Explore date farms and a lively community of craftspeople, including the masterful Charcood Restaurant curated by two-Michelin-starred Catalan Chef Jaume Puigdengolas. . Shaden Resort: Tucked away amid tall sandstone mountains and located near Elephant Rock, Shaden Resort offers a timeless sanctuary to connect with nature. Revitalising Ramadan nights: As the sun sets, AlUla transforms into a vibrant hub for discovery and celebration that honours Ramadan traditions. Immerse yourself in authentic Arabian hospitality and unique experiences that satisfy every taste and interest. Wander the labyrinthine AlUla Old Town, steeped in local history and culture, or venture to the lively souq of the AlJadidah Arts District, where artisanal coffee shops, flavourful restaurants, and live music await. From the 52-metre-high Elephant Rock, a masterpiece crafted by nature, and the mesmerising Harrat Viewpoint to lush palm groves, there are plenty of ways to relish AlUla's charming weather. . Unbeatable F&B: Traverse the global culinary landscape in AlUla. The Old Town and AlJadidah Arts District offer a range of local and international food stops serving succulent grills, classic Middle Eastern delicacies, and freshly baked goods. AlUla's hotels also offer a variety of upscale and family-friendly restaurants, most of which are offering curated Iftar and Suhoor feasts throughout the day. . Maraya's first Ramadan experience: Luxury resort Banyan Tree AlUla has crafted the first-ever Ramadan experience at the iconic Maraya, renowned for being the world's largest mirrored building. Guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated Iftar and Suhoor, featuring a cultural bazaar and live oud performances set against the serene beauty of Ashar Valley. . AlUla Old Town heritage tours: Discover local histories, traditions, and folklore on immersive tours through the mudbrick homes and alleys of AlUla's Old Town. From encountering memories of childhood and weddings to learning age-old Ramadan customs, discover a variety of expert-led tours offered throughout the Holy Month. The award-winning Incense Road Experience, which brings heritage through scent and storytelling, is not one to miss. Visit the Old Town Visitor Centre for more information. . Seasonal art exhibitions: Traverse the past and present over breathtaking art shows. Design Space AlUla is showcasing the future of design from the perspective of creatives in the AlUla Artist Residency. Explore site-specific artworks by local, regional, and global artists at the fourth edition of Desert X AlUla or uncover a powerful dialogue on how artists engage with nature at the Arduna exhibition at AlUla Oasis. During Ramadan, Arduna will offer extended evening visiting hours daily from 8:00 pm to 1:00 am. . Daimumah: Art, nature, and heritage come together in this scenic and serene oasis. Keep an eye out for a special programme launched in collaboration with AlUla Manara that combines creativity and constellations. . Hegra tours: Uncover Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, home to well-preserved Nabataean tombs from the first century BCE to the first century AD, by foot or on a 4×4 safari. . Dadan and Jabal Ikmah tours: Discover these ancient sites dating back to the 9th century BCE which feature awe-inspiring displays of inscriptions and petroglyphs, accessible by foot or by car. . Adventure offerings: AlUla's expansive natural vistas and terrain invite moments of discovery, awe, and exploration. Sign up for unforgettable adventures, whether it's dinner and a cosmic lightshow at the Sharaan Dinner and Star Gazing experience; a bird's-eye view of AlUla's red-rock valleys via hot air balloon, spectacular hikes through valleys and canyons, or fast-paced safaris. About AlUla: Located 1,100 km from Riyadh, in North-West Saudi Arabia, AlUla is a place of extraordinary natural and human heritage. The vast area, covering 22,561km2, includes a lush oasis valley, towering sandstone mountains and ancient cultural heritage sites dating back thousands of years to when the Lihyan and Nabataean kingdoms reigned. The most well-known and recognised site in AlUla is Hegra, Saudi Arabia's first UNESCO World Heritage Site. A 52-hectare ancient city, Hegra was the principal southern city of the Nabataean Kingdom and is comprised of over 140 well-preserved tombs, many with elaborate facades cut out of the sandstone outcrops surrounding the walled urban settlement. Current research also suggests Hegra was the most southern outpost of the Roman Empire after the Roman's conquered the Nabataeans in 106 CE. In addition to Hegra, AlUla is also home to ancient Dadan, the capital of the Dadan and Lihyan Kingdoms and considered to be one of the most developed 1st millennium BCE cities of the Arabian Peninsula, and Jabal Ikmah, an open air library of hundreds of inscriptions and writings in many different languages, which has been recently listed on the UNESCO's memory of the World Register. Also AlUla Old Town Village, a labyrinth of more than 900 mudbrick homes developed from at least the 12th century, which has been selected as one of the World's Best Tourism Villages in 2022 by the UNWTO.