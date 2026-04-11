403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lebanon, Israel Agree to First US-Hosted Meeting for Ceasefire Talks
(MENAFN) Lebanon and Israel have agreed to hold their first formal meeting on Tuesday at the US State Department in Washington, with the goal of advancing ceasefire arrangements and initiating direct negotiations, according to a statement from the Lebanese presidency on Friday.
The announcement, shared via social media, said the initiative is taking place under a plan put forward by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
As part of the process, Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad reportedly held a phone call with Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter, marking what was described as the first direct contact between the two sides.
Michel Issa, who is currently in Washington, also took part in the discussion.
During the call, both sides agreed to convene at the US State Department next Tuesday to discuss announcing a ceasefire and establishing a timeline for broader negotiations under US mediation, according to the statement.
The announcement, shared via social media, said the initiative is taking place under a plan put forward by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.
As part of the process, Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington Nada Hamadeh Moawad reportedly held a phone call with Israeli ambassador Yechiel Leiter, marking what was described as the first direct contact between the two sides.
Michel Issa, who is currently in Washington, also took part in the discussion.
During the call, both sides agreed to convene at the US State Department next Tuesday to discuss announcing a ceasefire and establishing a timeline for broader negotiations under US mediation, according to the statement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment