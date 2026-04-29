Catalyst Partners Middle East Moves Ahead With Plan To Acquire Controlling Stake In EIH Consulting

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Catalyst Partners Middle East (CPME), Egypt's first special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), has announced that its board has granted in-principle approval to proceed with the acquisition of a controlling stake, potentially up to 100%, in EIH Consulting and its subsidiaries.

The proposed transaction forms part of CPME's strategy to expand its footprint in non-banking financial services, with a particular focus on the precious metals segment and related financial solutions.

EIH Consulting is regarded as a prominent player in Egypt's precious metals investment and trading market. The firm was among the first to introduce“mnGm”, a dedicated digital platform that enables individuals, institutions, and investment funds to trade gold and silver.

Following the board's decision, CPME has authorised its chairman, chief executive, or a delegated representative to initiate due diligence, advance negotiations, and determine the final transaction structure, whether through a cash acquisition, share swap, or a combination of both. The final terms will be submitted to the board for approval.

CPME has also appointed Gravition Financial Advisory as an independent financial adviser to conduct a fair value assessment of EIH Consulting, in line with applicable regulatory requirements.

“This step aligns with our strategy of investing in high-potential sectors capable of delivering sustainable growth and long-term value creation,” said Maged Shawky, Chairperson and Co-Founder of Catalyst Partners Middle East. He added that EIH Consulting represents a compelling model combining operational expertise with a forward-looking vision, particularly in the precious metals sector, which is seeing rising interest both locally and regionally.

Shawky noted that CPME aims to leverage its investment expertise and regional network to support EIH's expansion plans and drive innovation in financial products linked to gold and other precious metals, in response to evolving market dynamics.

Sameh El-Torgoman, Chairperson and CEO of EIH Consulting, said the company looks forward to benefiting from Catalyst Partners' experience to accelerate its growth trajectory.“This marks a pivotal milestone as we move into a new phase of expansion,” he said.

The transaction remains subject to the outcome of negotiations, completion of due diligence, and approval from the relevant regulatory authorities.