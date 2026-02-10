Altss Expands OSINT-Powered LP Intelligence To 30,000+ Institutional Investors And Family Offices As Fund Managers Seek Real-Time Alternatives To Legacy Databases

MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altss, the allocator intelligence platform built on open-source intelligence methodology, today announced the general availability of Institutional LP Coverage - expanding its verified dataset to 30,000+ institutional investors and family offices worldwide.









The expansion extends Altss's sub-30-day data verification standard - already applied across 9,000+ family offices - to pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance general accounts, sovereign wealth funds, consultants, OCIOs, fund-of-funds, and registered investment advisors with alternatives exposure. Every profile includes verified decision-maker contacts, current mandate signals, and source-linked data fields with timestamps showing when each data point was last confirmed.

Altss has seen a sustained increase in inbound interest from capital-raising teams currently using legacy LP databases, with former Preqin and PitchBook subscribers among those who have already migrated to the platform. The most common drivers cited by switching teams: contact data that decays between infrequent refresh cycles, limited family office depth, and platform costs that are difficult to justify against actual fundraising outcomes.

The Market Context

Private capital markets have grown to over $22 trillion in global assets under management, yet the infrastructure supporting fundraising has not kept pace. Median time-to-close for institutional fund commitments has extended to 14-18 months. The number of funds in market has exceeded historical norms while LP deployment pace has slowed - creating an environment where data quality and outreach timing directly determine which managers secure allocations and which are passed over.

At the same time, the LP data market has consolidated. Preqin's acquisition by BlackRock in March 2025 prompted allocators and fund managers to reassess data independence. PitchBook, owned by Morningstar, serves a broad market spanning deal sourcing, company intelligence, and M&A - making LP coverage secondary to its core platform. For fundraising teams, the question is no longer which legacy database to subscribe to, but whether the legacy model itself still fits how capital is raised.

Why This Team

Altss was not built by database analysts or financial data vendors. The founding team spent years inside global cybersecurity firms and large-scale OSINT operations - environments where data verification is not a product feature but an operational discipline, where source provenance is auditable by design, and where acting on unverified intelligence has real consequences.

That background shaped every layer of the platform. Altss treats allocator data the way a cybersecurity operation treats threat intelligence: continuous collection across structured and unstructured sources, automated cross-referencing against multiple signals, human verification on cadence, and full source lineage on every material field.

Rather than relying on self-reported surveys or analyst-curated directories refreshed on quarterly or semi-annual cycles, Altss runs continuous OSINT pipelines that ingest and cross-reference:



Regulatory filings across SEC, Companies House, ACRA, and global equivalents

Personnel signals including executive appointments, team restructurings, and committee changes

Mandate indicators from public disclosures, RFP calendars, re-up activity, and pacing plan shifts

Conference and event intelligence from speaker rosters, agendas, and attendee footprints Portfolio and co-investment activity from press releases, registry filings, and corporate disclosures

When data cannot be verified to a current standard, Altss flags uncertainty rather than presenting stale information as current - a deliberate design choice that protects compliance workflows downstream.

The Fundraising Gap

For fund managers and institutional investor relations teams - whether raising a $25 million debut fund or managing a multi-billion-dollar capital formation program - the gap between what legacy databases deliver and what modern fundraising requires has widened. Quarterly data refreshes mean contacts go stale mid-campaign. Platforms designed for research analysts don't serve the operational needs of fundraising teams running targeted allocator outreach across time zones. And bulk-export models have degraded contact quality industry-wide - the same LP inboxes are saturated by hundreds of fund managers working from identical exported lists.

Altss was built to close that gap.

Between September 2025 and January 2026, Altss's verification pipelines detected decision-maker team changes across more than 8% of tracked family office profiles - turnover that would go undetected in databases refreshed on quarterly or semi-annual cycles.

“Legacy databases sell you a list. We built an intelligence operation. Every LP profile in Altss is source-linked, verified within 30 days, and built on the same OSINT methodology our team applied across cybersecurity and large-scale open-source intelligence - where outdated data isn't inconvenient, it's a liability. Fund managers raising capital shouldn't accept a lower standard for the data that determines whether they close or don't.”

- Dawid Siekiera, Founder, Altss

What Institutional LP Coverage Includes

Altss now provides signal-driven profiles across every major allocator category:



Pensions - public, corporate, union, and Taft-Hartley plans

Endowments - university, hospital, and charitable

Foundations - private, community, and corporate

Sovereign wealth funds

Insurance companies and general accounts

Consultants and OCIO providers

Fund-of-funds

Registered investment advisors with alternatives exposure Family offices - 9,000+ single-family and multi-family offices

Profile data includes verified decision-maker contacts with 99%+ email deliverability, current mandate signals, allocation preferences by asset class and strategy, geographic focus, ticket size ranges, and investment staff detail. Coverage is global, spanning North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

Relationship Intelligence - Not Just Records

Legacy LP databases were architected over a decade ago as searchable directories - records organized by filters and keyword search. They were not designed to model relationships between entities, trace capital flows across networks, or surface connection paths in real time. That architectural limitation persists today: even after years of incremental updates, no major incumbent offers an integrated relationship graph within its LP platform.

Altss's infrastructure - built from the ground up for entity resolution, network analysis, and cross-source signal correlation - makes relationship intelligence a natural extension of the platform rather than a retrofit. Later in 2026, Altss will introduce a Relationship Graph that maps how allocators, fund managers, advisors, and co-investors are connected across the private markets ecosystem. The feature will surface:



Warm introduction paths between a fund manager's existing network and target allocators

Co-investment history showing which LPs have previously invested alongside each other

Shared board seats and advisor relationships across family offices and institutional allocators Personnel movement patterns tracking where investment professionals have worked and who they've worked with

For fundraising teams, this replaces the manual relationship mapping currently maintained in spreadsheets, CRM notes, and institutional memory - and turns network intelligence from anecdotal to systematic.

How Altss Differs from Legacy LP Databases