Bangladesh Prepares for General Elections Following Gen Z Uprising
(MENAFN) Bangladesh is set to hold general elections on February 12, marking the first vote since a 2024 uprising led by Gen Z protesters toppled the government of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. The elections are widely seen as a critical test for the country’s political trajectory, governance stability, and the regional power balance in South Asia.
The Awami League, led by Hasina, governed Bangladesh for 15 years from 2009 until August 2024, when the prime minister and several cabinet ministers were forced to flee the country. The party is now banned from contesting the election, raising questions about the polls’ legitimacy.
With a population of roughly 173 million, Bangladesh has 127.7 million registered voters, according to the Election Commission. Nearly 44% of the electorate—around 56 million people—are aged 18 to 37, and nearly 5 million are first-time voters. Voting will take place across 42,761 polling centers.
Excluding the banned Awami League, Bangladesh has 59 registered political parties, with 51 fielding candidates in the upcoming election. A total of 1,981 candidates, including 249 independents, are running. The Jatiya Sangsad, the national parliament, has 350 seats: 300 are filled through direct elections, while 50 are reserved for women and distributed to parties based on their vote share.
The elections will be closely watched both domestically and internationally as a measure of Bangladesh’s post-uprising political stability and the influence of a politically active younger generation.
