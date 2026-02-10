Monllor Capital Signs LOI With Dogs & Humans To Provide Over $1M Equity For Canine Theme Park In San Juan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Monllor Capital Partners LLC (MCP), an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent with Dogs & Humans Theme Park, a pioneering canine wellness and eco-tourism destination, to partner on the expansion of Puerto Rico's first theme park dedicated to the bond between dogs and their human companions. The $2.75 million project will transform a 14-acre property in the Caimito neighborhood of San Juan into a vibrant community hub combining recreation, wellness, sustainability, and tourism.

Dogs & Humans Theme Park, which began initial operations in early 2026, is already serving the community with daycare and boarding services for dogs, along with social events and private parties. The MCP partnership will fund the addition of overnight lodging units over the next 12 months, allowing visitors and their canine companions to experience extended stays at Puerto Rico's only theme park of its kind.

The facility features expansive off-leash dog parks, food and beverage space, event spaces for classes and community gatherings, and plans for family-friendly attractions, as well as commercial space for ancillary pet-care services. The project integrates sustainable practices, ecotourism, and community engagement throughout its design and operations.

"Dogs & Humans represents exactly the type of innovative, community-centered business that can thrive in Puerto Rico's evolving tourism economy," said Jose A. Torres, Managing Partner at MCP. "This is not simply a dog park. It is a destination that celebrates the human-animal bond while creating jobs, promoting local businesses, and offering a unique experience that appeals to both residents and visitors. The tourism incentives available under Act 60 make projects like this economically compelling while delivering genuine social value."

Shawn Hanson, Managing Partner, added: "What sets Dogs & Humans apart is its commitment to wellness for both dogs and humans in a setting that prioritizes sustainability and community. Marianela already has the concept working. Our role is to provide the capital and structuring expertise to expand services and scale it into a premier destination in the San Juan metro area.”

Majority owner Marianela Monllor Irizarry, General Manager and Cofounder of Dogs & Humans Theme Park, shared her vision: "We created Dogs & Humans to be more than a place where dogs can run free. It is a space where families connect, where sustainability meets recreation, and where the special relationship between humans and their pets is celebrated every day. The partnership with MCP allows us to expand our lodging offerings and become a true destination for pet-loving travelers who want to experience Puerto Rico in a completely unique way."

Dogs & Humans Theme Park is located in the Caimito neighborhood of San Juan, just a few meters from the Montehiedra mall. The property combines lush natural vegetation with thoughtfully designed amenities, creating an oasis where dogs and their owners can enjoy outdoor recreation, wellness activities, locally sourced food and beverages, and community events. The addition of overnight lodging will position Dogs & Humans as the only pet-centric theme park resort in the Caribbean.

The investment will be structured and led by MCP, with the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Fund II (PROZ II) expected to serve as an anchor investor.

Monllor Capital Partners (MCP) is an alternative asset management and advisory firm based in San Juan that focuses on facilitating tax advantaged investing in renewable energy, sustainable business, hospitality, and infrastructure throughout Puerto Rico. MCP is the General Partner of the Puerto Rico Opportunity Zone Funds (PROZ), which have invested in multiple companies across Puerto Rico. More at

Dogs & Humans Theme Park is Puerto Rico's first and only theme park dedicated to celebrating the bond between dogs and humans. Located on a 14-acre property in San Juan, the park offers daycare and boarding services, social events, private party hosting, expansive dog parks, food and beverage, and plans for overnight lodging, veterinary services, and other ancillary services. More at

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in PROZ II or Dogs & Humans LLC. Any securities may only be offered through a Confidential Private Placement Memorandum that is exempt from registration under applicable securities laws.