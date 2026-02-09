Anil Kapoor On 42 Years Of 'Mashaal': The Fire Still Burns Just As Strong

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor marked his 1984 actioner "Marshaal" completing 42 years of release with a special social media post.

Commemorating the milestone, Anil shared a photo collage of some scenes from the movie on the Stories section of his Instagram account, claiming that the fire continues to burn strongly even after more than 4 decades.

"42 years of Mashaal and the fire still burns just as strong (fire emoji) A film that will always live in my heart @yrf," he added the text to the post.

If the reports are to be believed, the role essayed by Anil in the movie was initially offered to Amitabh Bachchan and then to Kamal Haasan. However, after both of them turned down the offer, the part finally went to Anil.

Directed and produced by Yash Chopra, "Marshaal" saw Dilip Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, and Rati Agnihotri in key roles, along with others.

The project marked Anil's primary on-screen collaboration with Dilip Kumar.

"Marshaal" talks about Vinod Kumar (Played by Dilip Kumar), a respected, law-abiding citizen who turns to crime to seek revenge.

The project was adapted from the Marathi play "Ashroonchi Zhali Phule" written by Marathi writer Vasant Kanetkar.

The movie was later remade in Malayalam with the title "Ithile Iniyum Varu" with Mammootty in the lead.

Shifting our focus to Anil's present work commitments, he will next be seen leading Suresh Triveni's "Subedaar".

He will be seen as the former soldier Arjun Singh, who is trying to navigate through the complexities of civilian life while also attempting to heal his relationship with his daughter Shyama (Played by Radhikka Madan).

Furthermore, Anil has also been roped in to essay a significant role in the upcoming Netflix show, "Family Business", in which he will share the screen with Vijay Varma, Rhea Chakraborty, Neha Dhupia, and Dhruv Sehgal.

Anil further has "Alpha", alongside Alia Bhatt, in his kitty.