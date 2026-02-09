Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Of The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce

President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Of The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce


2026-02-09 05:05:01

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on February 9, led by Khush Choksi, Senior Vice President, International Member Relations & Senior Vice President, Middle East & Türkiye, Azernews reports.

The delegation includes Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers MMC, and Motorola Solutions.

MENAFN09022026000195011045ID1110714389



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search