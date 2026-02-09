President Ilham Aliyev Receives Delegation Of The U.S. Chamber Of Commerce
The delegation includes Jennifer Miel, Vice President of Middle East, Central Asia, and Türkiye at the US Chamber of Commerce, as well as senior representatives from companies such as Apple, Ardea Energy Technologies Inc., Ericsson AB, ExxonMobil, Herbalife, Illumina, Meta, Visa, Wabtec, Baker Hughes, bp, Boeing Global, Honeywell, J.P. Morgan, Lummus Technology, Marriott, Mastercard, Shell International, Azerbaijan Coca-Cola Bottlers MMC, and Motorola Solutions.
