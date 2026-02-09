Jinjiang Culture & Tourism Group · 2026 Samaranch Cup Asian Basketball Masters Invitational Tournament Concludes In Fujian, SE China
A variety of supporting activities complemented the main event, such as an Asian Youth Basketball Salon, a cultural visit to Jinjiang's Wulin area for international athletes, a "Basketball Little Talents" outreach program, and a cultural-tourism consumption fair. These initiatives leveraged the tournament to foster innovation in the integration of sports, culture, and tourism.
This event represents the Samaranch Foundation's inaugural comprehensive Asian basketball tournament in China. Its objectives are to promote basketball throughout Asia, advance public fitness campaigns, spread the Olympic spirit, and facilitate international cultural exchanges.
Source: Organizing Committee of the Jinjiang Culture & Tourism Group · 2026 "Samaranch Cup" Asian Basketball Masters Invitational TournamentCONTACT: Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558
