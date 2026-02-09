Purehealth Posts Strong Earnings As 2025 Profit Reaches AED2 Billion

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

PureHealth Holding delivered a solid set of full-year results for 2025, reporting net profit of AED2 billion and proposing a cash dividend of AED600 million, underscoring the scale and resilience of the Abu Dhabi-based healthcare group as it expands across services, geographies and clinical capabilities.

The company said results for the year ended 31 December 2025 reflected steady demand across hospitals, clinics, diagnostics and health insurance, alongside tighter cost controls and continued investment in technology and specialised care. The proposed dividend, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, signals confidence in cash generation while maintaining capacity to fund growth.

PureHealth has grown into one of the region's largest integrated healthcare platforms, operating hospitals and clinical networks, laboratories, procurement and supply services, and insurance operations. Its footprint spans the UAE and selected international markets, with a strategy focused on scale efficiencies, data-driven care and higher-acuity services. Management indicated that earnings performance in 2025 was supported by increased patient volumes, stronger utilisation of specialised services and improved operating leverage across its portfolio.

Revenue for the year rose from the prior period, driven by hospital admissions, outpatient activity and diagnostics, while insurance operations benefited from disciplined underwriting and claims management. Executives pointed to productivity gains from digital health records, centralised procurement and shared clinical services, which helped offset inflationary pressures on staffing and supplies.

Capital discipline remained a theme. The board's proposal to distribute AED600 million represents a payout calibrated to balance shareholder returns with reinvestment needs. PureHealth has been allocating capital towards expanding tertiary and quaternary care, enhancing laboratory capacity and upgrading digital infrastructure, including analytics to support preventive care and population health management. These investments are intended to lift margins over time by shifting the mix towards complex procedures and value-based care.

The group's balance sheet stayed robust through 2025, providing headroom for selective acquisitions and organic expansion. Management reiterated a cautious approach to leverage, prioritising assets that add clinical depth or operational synergies rather than scale alone. That stance reflects a broader trend in regional healthcare towards consolidation focused on quality outcomes and cost efficiency.

Industry dynamics also worked in the company's favour. Demographic growth, higher health awareness and the prevalence of chronic conditions continued to underpin demand for care. At the same time, policy emphasis on preventive health and digital transformation has encouraged providers to invest in data platforms and integrated delivery models. PureHealth's vertically integrated structure positions it to capture value across the care pathway, from diagnostics to treatment and coverage.

Competition remains intense, with public and private providers expanding capacity and international operators eyeing the Gulf market. Pricing discipline and clinician recruitment are persistent challenges, particularly in high-skill specialties. PureHealth said it mitigated these pressures through long-term supplier contracts, workforce planning and partnerships that broaden access to expertise while controlling costs.

Looking ahead, management outlined priorities for 2026 that include scaling specialised centres, deepening insurance-provider integration and accelerating technology adoption. The group is also evaluating opportunities to export its operating model to new markets, subject to regulatory clarity and return thresholds. Environmental and social initiatives, including energy efficiency in facilities and workforce development, are being integrated into capital planning.

