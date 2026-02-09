Vodafone Qatar Celebrates National Sport Day 2026 With AI, 5G-Powered Sport Village

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Vodafone Qatar will mark National Sport Day 2026, with its 'Vodafone Sport Village' at Baraha, Msheireb, bringing the community together for a full day of sport, movement, and digital-powered experiences.

Designed to encourage people of all ages to stay active, the Vodafone Sport Village aims to promote healthy and balanced lifestyles, while creating an inclusive space for families, friends, and sports enthusiasts to come together.

Running from 8 am to 8 pm, the 2026 edition of Vodafone Sport Village will continue to deliver a future-focused sports experience, featuring AI-enabled activities, 5G-powered activations, and interactive digital challenges tailored for the wider community.

The activation will include multisport stations such as football, basketball, volleyball, golf, and archery.

Visitors will also be able to explore a range of dedicated zones, including a Digital Activation Area showcasing Vodafone Qatar's latest technologies, a kids' zone with interactive activities, and an open games area designed to encourage participation and movement throughout the day.

Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer at Vodafone Qatar, said:“Sports play a vital role in bringing people together, encouraging healthier lifestyles, and strengthening communities. Guided by Qatar's vision for National Sport Day, which aims to embed sport as a way of life and promote sustained community participation, Vodafone Qatar remains committed to supporting sporting activities and empowering the community to participate in a motivating and safe environment. The Vodafone Sport Village reflects our focus on creating experiences that bring families and communities together and on promoting an active, connected society.”