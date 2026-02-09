403
India Coal Mine Blast Leaves Twenty Dead
(MENAFN) The fatality count from a devastating coal mine explosion in India's Meghalaya state has surged to 27, as emergency crews press forward with recovery efforts.
Search and rescue missions are "continuing" following the deadly blast in the state's East Jaintia Hills district, with crews recovering additional victims from the site, a public broadcaster, reported.
State Chief Minister Conrad Sangma disclosed that the catastrophic explosion occurred at an unlicensed coal mining operation, exposing dangerous illegal extraction activities in the region.
Sangma announced authorities have mandated a "comprehensive inquiry" into the disaster's circumstances.
Law enforcement officials have launched a criminal investigation, filing formal charges and taking two individuals into custody in connection with the fatal blast.
The tragedy highlights ongoing concerns about unregulated mining operations across Meghalaya, where illegal coal extraction remains a persistent problem despite government crackdowns. Emergency teams continue combing through debris as fears mount that the death toll could climb higher.
