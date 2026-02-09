Vote For The Best: ASEAN School Awards 2026 Opens Public Choice Voting - A Global Stage For Educational Excellence

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The ASEAN School Awards is proud to announce that the Public Choice Award is now open for voting from February 9, 2026, to February 20, 2026.

The race calls for educators, parents, students and the wider school community to cast their votes for the most innovative and impactful schools and providers across the ASEAN region.

The Public Choice Award is a unique category where the power is in the hands of the community. This award celebrates the schools and providers that can rally the strongest support from its community, showcasing the deep connection between educational institutions and the families they serve.

Here are the participants for this year's Public Choice Award at ASEAN School Awards 2026:

- Brighton College Bangkok Vibhavadi - Innovative Facilities

- Jakarta Intercultural School - Innovative Teaching & Learning

- JUMP! Foundation - Experiential Learning Provider

- Les Elfes International - Experiential Learning Provider

- Montessori Academy Bangkok International School - Student Agency

- Singapore American School - Innovative Facilities

- St. Andrews International School Green Valley - Experiential Learning Program

- Learn Satit Pattana School - Diversity Equity and Inclusion

- XCL World Academy - Arts Award

How to Vote

The voting period runs from February 9, 2026, to February 20, 2026, at 11:59 PM (GMT+8). Voters are encouraged to review and rate the entries on a scale of 1 to 10: HERE.

The voting process is entirely anonymous. To thank participants for their time, those who complete the voting form will receive an exclusive gift bundle from our partners, including:

- Family Screentime Checklist from Winning Screentime Author Patrick Green

-“Your Guide to Successful School Admissions” ebook with a coupon code for 10% off the Silver Plan from the Top Schools Team

- School Brand Strategy: A Framework for Clarity and Impact – Ewan McIntosh

The Grand Finale: Gala Dinner

The final celebration will take place at the ASEAN School Awards Gala Dinner on May 8, 2026, at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit. This glittering evening will see the announcement of all winners, including the Public Choice Award recipients. It is a must-attend event for networking with the region's top educators and industry leaders. Tickets for the Gala Dinner are now available for purchase on the website.

A Week of Educational Synergy

The ASEAN School Awards 2026 is part of a massive week of professional growth. The event is held in conjunction with two other premier educational gatherings:

- The Lead To Succeed Summit (L2SS): A premier annual conference for school leadership and strategic development.

- The International School Marketing & Admissions Conference (ISMAC): The go-to event for school marketing and advancement professionals.

Don't miss your chance to be part of this flagship series of events, and to support the ASEAN education community.

About the Organizer: 21st Century Learning

21st Century Learning (21CL) organizes top-tier conferences and events that align with its mission of "Building Communities of Learners" including: 21st Century Learning Hong Kong Conference, GBA School Awards, ASEAN School Awards, AI & the Future of Education Conference, PHASE (Physical Education, Athletics, Health & Wellness), OFFSEAS (Outdoor Education), Lead to Succeed (Education Leadership) and the International School Marketing & Admissions Conference (ISMAC).

Led by educators with deep experience in Education Leadership, Professional Learning, EdTech and Progressive Pedagogy. 21CL also offers consultancy and professional learning services for schools.