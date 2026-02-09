403
Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality Plants a Quarter Million Flowers to Green the City
(MENAFN- Al Madar Communications) Sharjah, 2026
In 2025, Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality continued its dedicated efforts to expand green spaces and beautify the city, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, aimed at enhancing vegetation cover and improving the city’s aesthetic appeal.
Nearly a Quarter Million Flowers Planted
The annual planting campaign saw the municipality plant approximately 228,000 flowers of various types, covering nearly 20,520 square meters, along with 1,580 shrubs across 3,160 square meters, 460 trees providing shade over 7,680 square meters, and 6,400 ground cover plants spanning 576 square meters. In addition, 70 palm trees and 101 palm-like trees were planted to increase plant diversity and enhance the visual charm of neighborhoods throughout the city.
Creating a Green Identity for Dibba Al-Hisn
Khadija Najib Al-Nuaimi, Director of the Agriculture Department, explained that the success of the planting campaign was the result of a comprehensive care plan developed by the municipality. The plan employed the latest agricultural techniques and innovative plant care methods, along with automated irrigation systems that maintain optimal plant conditions while saving time and effort in daily maintenance.
“We focused on diversifying plant species to suit the city’s climate and on integrating natural elements into every neighborhood,” Al-Nuaimi said. “Whether through flowers, shrubs, or palm trees, these efforts give Dibba Al-Hisn a distinctive green identity. This is more than planting—it is a long-term strategy to improve environmental quality and create a sustainable, visually appealing cityscape for residents and visitors alike.”
Enhancing Quality of Life Through Green Spaces
His Excellency Talib Abdullah Al Yahyai, Director of Dibba Al-Hisn Municipality, highlighted the broader impact of these initiatives: “Our agricultural and afforestation efforts are not only about increasing green areas—they aim to create a healthy, aesthetically pleasing urban environment that improves the quality of life in the city. We are committed to reflecting the directives of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in every tree and plant, making Dibba Al-Hisn a model of sustainable development and green urban planning.”
Al Yahyai added, “We will continue to develop these programs periodically, focusing on innovative care methods and modern technologies to ensure plant growth and maximize the benefits of every planted area, keeping Dibba Al-Hisn a beautiful, green, and environmentally friendly city.”
