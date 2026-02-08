PAHO Launches Virtual Reality Laboratory To Build Capacity In Respiratory Virus Surveillance In The Americas

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched a

This immersive digital tool was introduced at the regional meeting of laboratories of the Severe Acute Respiratory Infections Network (SARInet plus), held in November 2025 in Brasília, Brazil. The meeting brought together experts from across Latin America and the Caribbean to strengthen surveillance of respiratory viruses, including influenza and COVID-19.

A laboratory without walls

The VR platform offers an interactive, 3D simulation of a molecular biology laboratory that is modelled on the structure and workflows of a national influenza center.

Users can navigate through different areas-such as sample reception, molecular processing, and genomic sequencing-interact with laboratory equipment, and access key resources, including diagnostic algorithms, biosafety standards, quality control manuals, technical protocols, and documents related to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

The tool is accessible via virtual reality headsets, computers, or mobile devices, and allows users to explore documents, videos, and infographics through interactive points. This approach complements traditional training and supports hands-on learning for laboratory technicians and professionals, particularly in settings where access to advanced facilities may be limited.

According to Dr Juliana Leite, from PAHO's Laboratory Response Team, the virtual reality laboratory“provides a fully immersive experience that encourages exploration and active learning, connects professionals, and contributes to strengthening laboratory capacity and the resilience of health systems across the region.”

Preparing for the next emergency

The initiative aims to enhance preparedness for public health emergencies and facilitate the onboarding of new professionals by allowing personnel to become familiar with equipment, procedures, and safety measures before entering a physical laboratory.

Participants at the SARInet meeting highlighted the value of this tool as a model that can be adapted or replicated in national laboratories.

“This VR laboratory is a highly valuable training resource,” said Vernel Feloion, supervisor of the Molecular Biology and Serology Department at the Ezra Long Laboratory in Saint Lucia.“It helps visualise and plan future molecular biology laboratories, and provides practical learning that helps users become familiar with protocols and workflows, especially for those who have never worked in a fully equipped facility.”

Danilo Franco, from Panama's Gorgas Memorial Institute for Health Studies, emphasised its regional impact:“It is a major support tool for laboratories in the region. It provides continuous training and reinforces the protocols, biosafety measures, and tools we use to respond to public health events.”

Through this initiative, PAHO reaffirms its commitment to technological innovation and to strengthening laboratory systems as a critical pillar for preparedness, early detection, and effective response to public health emergencies in the Americas.

