US Strikes Iranian Missile Facilities Near Strait Of Hormuz

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) stated this on X, according to Ukrinform.

"Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran's coastline near the Strait of Hormuz," the military said. According to them, these sites with "anti-ship cruise missiles...posed a risk to international shipping in the strait."

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The statement does not specify exactly which munitions were used in the strike. It is likely referring to GBU-28 Bunker Buster precision-guided bombs weighing up to 5,000 pounds, equipped with laser guidance and designed to destroy underground bunkers and fortified structures.

As Ukrinform reported, Donald Trump said that most NATO allies declined his request to join efforts to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. At the same time, the U.S. president assured that their assistance was not necessary.

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