Ukrzaliznytsia Presents Sean Penn With“Oscar” Made From Steel Of Railcar Damaged In Russian Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, a video of the presentation was shared by Ukrzaliznytsia on Instagram.

“Sean Penn did not go without an 'Oscar' – he received one from Ukrzaliznytsia!” the post reads.

Ukrzaliznytsia expressed gratitude to the actor for his support of Ukraine, stating:“Thank you for standing with us and choosing to be here together with us. This 'Oscar' is made from the steel of a railcar damaged as a result of a Russian attack.”

“This award goes beyond achievements in cinema – it recognizes resilience, humanity, and the courage that keeps all of us moving,” the company emphasized.

Zelensky meets actor, thanks him for support since start of full-scale war

As reported earlier, the 98th Academy Awards ceremony of the U.S. Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences took place in Los Angeles on March 15.

Sean Penn received the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film One Battle After Another. Media reports said the actor skipped the awards ceremony to visit Ukraine.

On March 16, Ukrzaliznytsia announced on Facebook that Sean Penn had arrived in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with Sean Penn.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine