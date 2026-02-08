Bihar Politics: Ex-CPI Leader Kedar Pandey's Son Pushkar Joins JD(U)

Ex-CPI Leader's Son Joins JD(U)

Former Communist Party of India leader and ex-MLC Kedar Pandey's son, Pushkar Anand, joined the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday in Patna, in the presence of the party's state president, Umesh Kushwaha.

Speaking to ANI, Anand praised the Chief Minister's education initiatives and emphasised the role of youth in supporting the government's vision. "The reforms the Chief Minister has implemented in the education sector are commendable. Young people need to come forward and further the Chief Minister's vision. My endeavour will be to utilise the position he has given me to advance his efforts in the best interest of the state," Pushkar Anand said.

Umesh Kushwaha highlighted the enduring impact of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. "The work that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done over the past 20 years is the reason why today everyone wants to join our party. In that same vein, Pushkar Anand has joined the party," he told ANI.

CM Nitish Kumar Announces Boost for Women Entrepreneurs

Earlier on January 29, in a significant boost to women's empowerment, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced on Thursday that the state government has begun providing additional financial aid of up to Rs 2 lakh to eligible women entrepreneurs under the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana, aimed at fostering self-reliance among one woman per household.

In a post on X, CM Nitish Kumar shared a comprehensive update on the flagship scheme. "All of you know that we have launched the 'Mukhya Mantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana' to empower and make the women of the state self-reliant. The main objective of this scheme is to provide financial assistance to the women of the state for self-employment, so that one woman from each family can establish herself as an entrepreneur," CM said.

The launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana will feature a statewide program across multiple administrative levels in the State district, block, cluster, and village, with over 1 crore women witnessing the programme. (ANI)

