Sustain CFO Develops Financial Resilience Framework For Maryland Businesses Experiencing“Growth-Induced Cash Crunch”

Fractional CFO Team Delivers Financial Clarity

The framework is designed to help founders and executives understand a common but often misunderstood problem: growth can actually make cash flow tighter, even when the business appears healthy on paper. By translating this challenge into a specific, solvable set of financial mechanics, Sustain CFO uses the framework as a working rubric in client engagements, walking leadership teams through their cash readiness, growth capacity, and exposure to downside risk before expansion decisions are made.

Recent data from Fed Small Business' 2025 Report on Employer Firms emphasize why this matters now. Businesses report increased operating costs (74%), weak or uneven sales (61%), and inconsistent cash flow (51%) among their most pressing challenges – conditions that make growth-related cash crunches more likely if they are not proactively managed.

“Maryland's economy now rewards operators who treat finance like an operating system,” said Josh Notes, Managing Partner and CEO of Sustain CFO.“Tighten receivables, protect gross margin, and build a forecast you trust so you can hire and invest with confidence.”

The Operational Factors Behind Growth-Related Cash Strain

According to Sustain CFO, growth-related cash strain is rarely caused by a single issue. Instead, it emerges from several operational factors compounding at the same time. As a business scales, expenses often accelerate immediately while cash inflows lag behind. The company's resilience framework highlights four areas that quietly shape a company's cash position:



Receivables timing, where delayed customer payments reduce short-term liquidity

Inventory investment, particularly for product-based businesses that must spend upfront to meet demand

Vendor and supplier terms, which may no longer align with expanded operations Payroll cycles, where hiring decisions create fixed cash commitments regardless of revenue timing

Moving to a Cash Flow Operating System Approach

To prevent growth from creating ongoing cash strain, Sustain CFO uses the framework to walk clients through the adoption of a repeatable cash flow operating system – an approach to forecasting, reviewing, and making financial decisions grounded in real operating conditions. Rather than waiting for month-end reports or responding to shortages as they arise, the guide encourages businesses to adopt forward-looking financial processes that make cash impacts visible in advance.

Using rolling cash forecasts that are updated regularly allows businesses to better anticipate upcoming obligations and understand how growth decisions affect liquidity over time. This helps leadership teams determine which initiatives can move forward, which should pause, and when additional capital may be needed – before urgency forces rushed choices.

According to Sustain CFO, this structure helps reduce panic-driven decisions and allows growth investments to be paced in line with actual cash availability, not just revenue expectations.

“Across Maryland, uneven cash flow is squeezing good businesses,” Notes added.“The next move is simple: know your weekly cash position, price to true costs, and tie sales incentives to collected revenue.”

CFO-Level Insight Without Adding Full-Time Headcount

As growth stretches working capital and decision-making becomes more complex, many growth-stage businesses reach a point where basic bookkeeping and historical reporting are no longer enough. What is often missing is forward-looking financial leadership – someone who can translate growth plans into cash implications before pressure builds.

Sustain CFO's virtual CFO model is designed to address that gap. By providing fractional, CFO-level support, the firm helps business owners understand how expansion decisions, such as hiring, inventory purchases, or new initiatives, will affect cash flow over time without requiring the cost or commitment of a full-time executive hire. For many companies, the cost of a fractional CFO is a more accessible way to gain senior financial insight during critical growth periods.

The firm applies its resilience framework to key growth decisions using rolling cash forecasts. This includes evaluating the cash impact of hiring, pricing, inventory, and capital planning before commitments are made, helping teams set priorities and pace expansion in line with available liquidity. Sustain CFO services are built around a 90-day visibility horizon, with early client walk-throughs focused on establishing reliable forecasts and financial operating rhythms that support informed decision-making.

“You don't need a full-time CFO to gain financial visibility,” Notes said.“What growing businesses need is the right level of financial insight at the right time, so growth decisions are supported by data rather than guesswork.”

Sustain CFO has developed the financial resilience framework as part of its ongoing effort to support Maryland businesses facing tighter margins and uneven cash flow. To learn more and to schedule a consultation, please visit .

