403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Charity Opens New Residential Village For Vulnerable Families In Yemen's Taiz
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ADEN, Feb 8 (KUNA) -- Deputy Governor of Yemen's Taiz Governorate, Abdulqawi Al-Mikhlafi, inaugurated the "Hessa Al-Dakheel and Her Parents" residential village in Al-Wazi'iyah district, west of Taiz.
The project was implemented under the supervision of Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity Society as part of the ongoing "Kuwait Is by Your Side" campaign, now in its 11th consecutive year.
The residential village comprises 20 housing units with integrated service facilities.
Speaking during the inauguration, Al-Mikhlafi expressed deep appreciation to the State of Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people, for their humanitarian contributions and continued support for the Yemeni people at various stages.
He highlighted the importance of the project in providing stability and a dignified living environment for beneficiary families, particularly considering Yemen's difficult economic conditions.
For his part, the head of the implementing organization, Rooh Al-Ataa Development Foundation, Abdulraouf Al-Yousfi, said the project includes 20 fully furnished housing units, a mosque, a water well, and a sewage network.
He added that the initiative also supports beneficiary families through small income-generating projects aimed at economic empowerment, including the distribution of motorcycles, sewing machines, and livestock to help ensure sustainable livelihoods.
Al-Yousfi extended his sincere thanks to Kuwait, Al-Najat Charity Society, and donors for their continued support of the Yemeni people across various humanitarian fields. (end)
sns
The project was implemented under the supervision of Kuwait's Al-Najat Charity Society as part of the ongoing "Kuwait Is by Your Side" campaign, now in its 11th consecutive year.
The residential village comprises 20 housing units with integrated service facilities.
Speaking during the inauguration, Al-Mikhlafi expressed deep appreciation to the State of Kuwait, its leadership, government, and people, for their humanitarian contributions and continued support for the Yemeni people at various stages.
He highlighted the importance of the project in providing stability and a dignified living environment for beneficiary families, particularly considering Yemen's difficult economic conditions.
For his part, the head of the implementing organization, Rooh Al-Ataa Development Foundation, Abdulraouf Al-Yousfi, said the project includes 20 fully furnished housing units, a mosque, a water well, and a sewage network.
He added that the initiative also supports beneficiary families through small income-generating projects aimed at economic empowerment, including the distribution of motorcycles, sewing machines, and livestock to help ensure sustainable livelihoods.
Al-Yousfi extended his sincere thanks to Kuwait, Al-Najat Charity Society, and donors for their continued support of the Yemeni people across various humanitarian fields. (end)
sns
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment