Sheikh Joaan Attends Competitions Of The Milancortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Milan: H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, attended part of the competitions of the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, hosted by Italy from 6 to 22 February, with the participation of elite athletes from around the world.

The visit comes as part of following the course of this global Olympic event and reviewing the organizational and technical aspects related to the hosting of Olympic Games, which see broad participation from national Olympic committees and international sports federations.

H E Sheikh Joaan also met with members of the Qatari force affiliated with the security committee, whose participation in securing the Milan–Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games comes within the framework of international cooperation between the Qatari and Italian sides.

This cooperation aims to enhance security readiness, facilitate the exchange of expertise in planning and implementation, and ensure the highest levels of safety during this major global sporting event.