Hussein Take Lead After Faisali Beaten By Wihdat

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Round 14 of the CFI Jordanian Pro League brought a significant shift at the top of the table, as Faisali surrendered the lead following a home defeat to Wihdat, while Hussein delivered a commanding performance to move into first place.

Wihdat claimed a crucial 2– 0 victory over Faisali on Saturday at Amman International Stadium in the standout fixture of the round. The match began at a high tempo, with both sides eager to assert themselves, Faisali looking to reclaim top spot after losing it to Hussein a day earlier, and Wihdat aiming to stay firmly in the title race.

Wihdat broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Mohammad Daoud, who capitalised on a defensive miscommunication to lift the ball neatly over the advancing goalkeeper. The goal unsettled Faisali, allowing Wihdat to control proceedings for the remainder of the first half.

Faisali improved after the break and created several chances, while Wihdat relied on quick counter-attacks. One such move proved decisive late on, as Sherwin Seedorf struck in the 88th minute to seal the win.

The result lifted Wihdat to 27 points in fourth place, while Faisali remained on 30 points, relinquishing their position at the summit.

Earlier on Friday, Hussein produced a dominant display to defeat Shabab Urdun 5–1 at Hassan Stadium in Irbid. Backed by strong home support, Hussein applied early pressure and opened the scoring in the 10th minute when Aref Haj finished confidently after a slick passing move, chipping the ball over the goalkeeper.

Hussein continued to control the match and create chances, but Shabab Urdun drew level against the run of play in the 40th minute, as Ahmed Aymen headed home from a corner kick.

The defending champions responded emphatically after the interval. Brazilian defender Pedro Henrique restored the lead in the 52nd minute with a header from another corner, before Yousef Abu Jalboush made it 3–1 eight minutes later, finishing from close range following a well-worked attack.

Aref Haj added his second of the night in the 79th minute with a precise strike into the top corner, and substitute Mahmoud Tmaizi completed the rout in stoppage time with a fine solo effort. The victory moved Hussein to the top of the table on 31 points, while Shabab Urdun remained eighth on 12 points.

The round will conclude on Sunday, when Ramtha face Baqaa. Ramtha, currently on 29 points, will move into first place with a win.