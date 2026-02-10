403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai real estate evolves into dual-track market with homes as lifestyle assets, says luxury developer
(MENAFN- Total Communications) Dubai real estate evolves into dual-track market with homes as lifestyle assets, says luxury developer
Keturah founder pinpoints critical shifts that will transform the property landscape in 2026
Dubai, UAE, 10th February 2026: Dubai real estate is evolving into a dual-track market in which residential properties will increasingly function as lifestyle assets rather than simply as housing solutions, a luxury developer said today.
Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand, says developers are moving away from high volume construction toward projects that focus on quality and wellbeing, and have clear goals.
Pinpointing critical movements that will transform the property landscape in 2026, he sees the market splitting in two as standard properties struggle with lower profits and slower sales, while unique, experience-focused developments perform better.
“The UAE real estate market in 2026 is entering a phase of maturity, selectivity, and institutional-grade discipline,” says Talal. “The key trend is a clear shift away from speculative volume toward value-driven, wellness-integrated, and purpose-led developments.
“Buyers and investors are prioritizing environments that enhance longevity, mental clarity, and lifestyle performance. Wellness is no longer a marketing layer; it is embedded into planning, materials, air quality, acoustics, and community behaviour.”
Demand is concentrating around projects that protect privacy, land value, and long-term liveability, with the result that scarcity, not scale, is becoming the true currency of value.
Talal says Ketura Reserve, under development at Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s District 7, is a classic example of a development built around this principle.
The AED5.7 billion bio-living community, with just 93 townhouses, 90 villas, and 533 apartments, was designed to maintain quality and a strong sense of community, rather than maximize units.
“Dubai is no longer viewed as a short-term trading market,” says Talal. “Global investors, particularly from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, are allocating funds for capital preservation, legacy planning, and lifestyle integration.
“Buyers are more discerning, favouring brands with clarity of vision, execution credibility, and ethical positioning. The UAE's stable regulatory environment continues to attract institutional capital, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals seeking predictability and transparency.
“Effectively, the real estate sector is transitioning into a dual-track market. Standard supply will see reduced profits and sell more slowly, while purpose-built, experience-driven developments will perform better, both in terms of yield and resilience.
“Residential real estate will increasingly behave like a lifestyle asset class, not just a housing solution. Commercial real estate will evolve toward human-centric, wellness-aligned work environments. And investment properties will be evaluated through risk-adjusted longevity, not short-term appreciation.”
Launched in 2022, the Keturah brands also includes Keturah Resort: The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Al Jaddaf, and Stabio Garden Living by Keturah in Switzerland.
Ends
Keturah founder pinpoints critical shifts that will transform the property landscape in 2026
Dubai, UAE, 10th February 2026: Dubai real estate is evolving into a dual-track market in which residential properties will increasingly function as lifestyle assets rather than simply as housing solutions, a luxury developer said today.
Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the Keturah luxury brand, says developers are moving away from high volume construction toward projects that focus on quality and wellbeing, and have clear goals.
Pinpointing critical movements that will transform the property landscape in 2026, he sees the market splitting in two as standard properties struggle with lower profits and slower sales, while unique, experience-focused developments perform better.
“The UAE real estate market in 2026 is entering a phase of maturity, selectivity, and institutional-grade discipline,” says Talal. “The key trend is a clear shift away from speculative volume toward value-driven, wellness-integrated, and purpose-led developments.
“Buyers and investors are prioritizing environments that enhance longevity, mental clarity, and lifestyle performance. Wellness is no longer a marketing layer; it is embedded into planning, materials, air quality, acoustics, and community behaviour.”
Demand is concentrating around projects that protect privacy, land value, and long-term liveability, with the result that scarcity, not scale, is becoming the true currency of value.
Talal says Ketura Reserve, under development at Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s District 7, is a classic example of a development built around this principle.
The AED5.7 billion bio-living community, with just 93 townhouses, 90 villas, and 533 apartments, was designed to maintain quality and a strong sense of community, rather than maximize units.
“Dubai is no longer viewed as a short-term trading market,” says Talal. “Global investors, particularly from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, are allocating funds for capital preservation, legacy planning, and lifestyle integration.
“Buyers are more discerning, favouring brands with clarity of vision, execution credibility, and ethical positioning. The UAE's stable regulatory environment continues to attract institutional capital, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals seeking predictability and transparency.
“Effectively, the real estate sector is transitioning into a dual-track market. Standard supply will see reduced profits and sell more slowly, while purpose-built, experience-driven developments will perform better, both in terms of yield and resilience.
“Residential real estate will increasingly behave like a lifestyle asset class, not just a housing solution. Commercial real estate will evolve toward human-centric, wellness-aligned work environments. And investment properties will be evaluated through risk-adjusted longevity, not short-term appreciation.”
Launched in 2022, the Keturah brands also includes Keturah Resort: The Ritz-Carlton Residences at Al Jaddaf, and Stabio Garden Living by Keturah in Switzerland.
Ends
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment