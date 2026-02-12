Gujarat Develops 70 Urban Gardens Under AMRUT 2.0, 61 More In Progress

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Feb 12 (IANS) As many as 70 gardens across Gujarat's municipal areas have been developed under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, with work on 61 more currently underway, as part of a wider plan to expand green cover and improve urban infrastructure, officials said on Thursday.

According to official details, a total of 131 gardens are being developed in urban local bodies across the state at an estimated cost of Rs 117.56 crore.

The initiative forms part of AMRUT 2.0, launched on October 1, 2021, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the objective of making cities water secure and self-reliant.

The mission includes rejuvenation of water bodies, reduction of Non-Revenue Water and promotion of reuse of treated wastewater, alongside the development of green public spaces.

In Gujarat, the programme is being implemented with a focus on redeveloping barren and underutilised municipal gardens and creating new parks.

In Lathi municipality in Amreli district, Bhavani Garden has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 1.26 crore over an area of 10,936.35 square metres.

The garden, which had fallen into disuse, has been restored with the preservation of existing trees and the plantation of native species along walkways and boundaries to support bird habitats.

Facilities include an open lawn, a children's play area, an open-air gym, and designated spaces for yoga and a knowledge centre.

A fountain sculpture featuring white horses has also been installed.

Similarly, in Palanpur municipality in Banaskantha district, Kailas vatika Garden has been redeveloped at a cost of Rs 2.25 crore across 10,000 square metres.

The park includes children's play equipment, seating arrangements, gazebos and accessibility features for persons with disabilities.

Officials said the development of parks, gardens and open spaces is intended to improve urban air quality, expand green cover and support ecological balance in densely populated areas.

The integration of local plant species is also aimed at promoting biodiversity while reducing water consumption and long-term maintenance requirements.

The remaining 61 gardens under the Rs 117.56 crore plan are at various stages of completion across the state.