Defense Concludes In Ruben Vardanyan Trial, Final Verdict Pending

The defense has concluded its statements in the ongoing trial of Armenian citizen Ruben Vardanyan, who faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, terrorism, and financing terrorism.

Azernews reports that on February 10, after Vardanyan and his defense team made their final statements, presiding judge Zeynal Aghayev asked both the prosecution and defense whether they would submit a draft of the final court decision. Both parties declined. The judge subsequently announced the end of the court hearing.

The final verdict will be delivered after the court returns from deliberations.

Vardanyan is accused of a wide range of offenses, including planning and waging a war of aggression, deportation and forced transfer of the population, persecution, enforced disappearance, torture, violations of the laws and customs of war, intentional and attempted murder, terrorism, financing terrorism, creation of criminal associations, and illegal crossing of the state border.

The charges cover violations of both national criminal law and international humanitarian law during armed conflict.