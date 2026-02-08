New Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Records Nearly 19,000 Holders Ahead Of Mainnet Launch

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) continues to gain traction as it approaches its mainnet launch, recently recording nearly 19,000 holders during its ongoing presale. The milestone reflects growing participation from both retail and larger investors, positioning the project as one of the more closely watched new DeFi platforms ahead of its public release.

Why Nearly 19,000 Holders Matters

Reaching close to 19,000 holders before mainnet is a notable achievement for a new crypto project, particularly in the current market environment. Early holder growth is often viewed as a key indicator of organic interest, signaling that a project is attracting a broad base of participants rather than relying on a small group of concentrated wallets. For Mutuum Finance, this expanding holder count suggests that confidence is building steadily as more users and investors align with the project's vision and progress.

Presale Performance Continues to Strengthen

Mutuum Finance is currently in Phase 7 of its presale, with MUTM available at $0.04, while the project has confirmed a $0.06 launch price. Since the earliest phase, when the token was introduced at $0.01, the presale has followed a measured and transparent pricing model, increasing in step with development progress. At today's level, the token represents a 300% increase from its starting price, with the full presale cycle set to reflect a 500% rise by the time MUTM reaches launch.

This gradual price progression has been designed to reward early participants while maintaining consistency throughout the presale. As the project advances through later stages, the remaining allocation continues to tighten, a dynamic that typically draws increased attention as launch approaches.





V1 Protocol Live as Focus Shifts Toward Mainnet

Mutuum Finance's expanding community has been closely linked to the rollout of its V1 lending and borrowing protocol, which is now live on the Sepolia testnet. With this release, users are able to interact directly with the platform, explore supported markets, and experience the protocol's core functionality in a controlled testing environment.

The V1 protocol currently supports USDT, ETH, LINK, and WBTC, giving users access to realistic DeFi use cases. Supplying assets results in the creation of mtTokens, which represent deposit positions and accumulate yield automatically over time. Borrowing activity is recorded through debt tokens, which continuously track both principal and interest on-chain. To maintain system stability, the protocol relies on automated liquidation processes and health factor monitoring that help manage risk across all positions.

With the foundational framework now live, the team has shifted its focus toward optimization and refinement. Ongoing testing, performance improvements, and user feedback are expected to inform upcoming updates as Mutuum Finance continues preparing for its transition from testnet to mainnet.

Why a Live Protocol Before Mainnet Matters

Launching a working protocol before mainnet is a significant milestone for any DeFi project. It allows users to experience functionality firsthand, reduces uncertainty around execution, and provides a clearer picture of how the platform is designed to operate at scale. For investors, this level of transparency can help differentiate projects that are actively building from those that remain largely conceptual.

As Mutuum Finance moves closer to mainnet, the presence of a live, testable protocol strengthens its overall development profile and supports its long-term roadmap.

In parallel with development progress, Mutuum Finance is running a $100,000 giveaway aimed at rewarding early supporters during the presale phase. Participants can enter by meeting the minimum participation requirements and completing tasks listed on the project's website. These initiatives are designed to encourage community engagement while the platform continues to evolve.

With nearly 19,000 holders, more than $20.43 million raised, and a live V1 protocol already in place, Mutuum Finance is entering the final stages of preparation ahead of mainnet. The project remains in presale at $0.04, below its $0.06 launch price, meaning early participants are still entering at a discounted level relative to launch.

As development continues and updates are rolled out, Mutuum Finance's growing community and steady execution place it in a strong position as it transitions toward mainnet and the next phase of its roadmap.

