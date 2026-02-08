Bankerbounty Announces Partnership With Servisfirst Bank

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire / -- BankerBounty, a leader in incentive referral programs, has signed ServisFirst Bank (NYSE: SFBS) as its newest bank partner. The partnership combines BankerBounty's modern referral platform with one of the nation's top-performing commercial banks.

ServisFirst Bank, an $18B-asset institution known for its“simple, yet sophisticated” approach, will use BankerBounty to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across the Southeast and beyond.

A Legacy of Excellence

ServisFirst Bank consistently outperforms peers and has earned numerous honors, including:

●American Banker Top Performing Banks (2025): #5 among public banks with $10B–$50B in assets

●Bank Director RankingBanking (2025): Top 20 U.S. bank; Top 15 in asset class

●Forbes“America's Best Banks”: #15 nationally (2023)

●KBW Bank Honor Roll: Eight consecutive years (top 4% of banks)

●Ohio Bankers League Endorsement (2025): Exclusive statewide endorsement

●Raymond James Community Bankers Cup: Multi-year winner; top 10% nationally

“Partnering with a powerhouse like ServisFirst Bank reflects the value BankerBounty brings to the financial sector,” said Randy Goggans, CEO at BankerBounty.“Their disciplined growth and client-first focus make this a great fit.”

About BankerBounty

BankerBounty is the country's leading Incentive Referral Program providing incentive-based referral solutions for financial institutions, helping banks drive growth, efficiency, and engagement through a simple yet effective design.

About ServisFirst Bank

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial, correspondent, treasury management, and private banking services.



Contact:

Randy Goggans

CEO, BankerBounty

...