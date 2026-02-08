Bankerbounty Announces Partnership With Servisfirst Bank
ServisFirst Bank, an $18B-asset institution known for its“simple, yet sophisticated” approach, will use BankerBounty to enhance service delivery and operational efficiency across the Southeast and beyond.
A Legacy of Excellence
ServisFirst Bank consistently outperforms peers and has earned numerous honors, including:
●American Banker Top Performing Banks (2025): #5 among public banks with $10B–$50B in assets
●Bank Director RankingBanking (2025): Top 20 U.S. bank; Top 15 in asset class
●Forbes“America's Best Banks”: #15 nationally (2023)
●KBW Bank Honor Roll: Eight consecutive years (top 4% of banks)
●Ohio Bankers League Endorsement (2025): Exclusive statewide endorsement
●Raymond James Community Bankers Cup: Multi-year winner; top 10% nationally
“Partnering with a powerhouse like ServisFirst Bank reflects the value BankerBounty brings to the financial sector,” said Randy Goggans, CEO at BankerBounty.“Their disciplined growth and client-first focus make this a great fit.”
About BankerBounty
BankerBounty is the country's leading Incentive Referral Program providing incentive-based referral solutions for financial institutions, helping banks drive growth, efficiency, and engagement through a simple yet effective design.
About ServisFirst Bank
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering commercial, correspondent, treasury management, and private banking services.
Contact:
Randy Goggans
CEO, BankerBounty
