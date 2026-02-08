403
Australia Signs Bilateral Defense Pact with Indonesia
(MENAFN) Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese touched down in Indonesia's capital Thursday night to formalize a landmark bilateral defense pact between the Pacific neighbors.
Albanese posted on X, the U.S.-based social media platform, celebrating his reception: "Wonderful warm welcome from Indonesian Ministers for our arrival in Jakarta to sign our Treaty on Common Security."
The Australian leader emphasized the strategic partnership's importance, stating: "We will always work with our neighbours to deliver for Australians back home. And our relationship has never been stronger."
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will receive Albanese Friday for formal talks, during which both heads of state are scheduled to execute the common security treaty—marking a pivotal expansion of defense cooperation between the nations.
Diplomatic relations between Australia and Indonesia were first established in 1949.
The treaty signing follows December's groundbreaking trilateral defense summit in Port Moresby, where Papua New Guinea Defense Minister Billy Joseph convened with Indonesian Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Richard Marles—the first such three-way ministerial meeting.
The defense chiefs committed to annual trilateral gatherings, with Indonesia designated to host the 2026 forum.
