TikTok LIVE Fest MENAT Celebrates the Power of Community and Livestreaming
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 6th February 2026: TikTok brought the spirit of livestreaming to life at the LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT in Dubai, celebrating the creators and communities shaping culture through TikTok LIVE across the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.
Presented in partnership with BEYOND Developments and held at Ain Dubai Plaza, the #LIVEFEST25 MENAT brought the TikTok LIVE community together in Dubai for a shared celebration of creativity, connection, and real-time expression. The event marked a milestone moment for livestreaming in the region, with over 1.4 million creators across the MENAT region participating in LIVE Fest 2025 reflecting the diversity and energy of the communities built on TikTok LIVE.
Throughout the year, creators across MENAT have used TikTok LIVE to connect with audiences in real time; sharing music, teaching new skills, gaming together, exploring beauty and fashion, and telling everyday stories that resonate beyond the screen. #LIVEFEST25 MENAT brought those moments into the spotlight, celebrating creators who have found their communities on LIVE and transformed real-time interaction into meaningful cultural impact across borders and communities.
That spirit came to life on stage through an electrifying lineup of performances from TikTok LIVE artists and creators designed to reflect the creativity and range of the TikTok LIVE community. Audiences enjoyed an appearance by the iconic artist Tamer Hosny, alongside captivating performances by Yasmina A., Turkish singer Gökçe Özgülok, and TikTok LIVE creator and singer Amr Mano, who debuted a special original song. Adding to the excitement, Tareq Alsaadi delivered a thrilling helicopter show that had captivated millions on TikTok, while Al Rafaelo energized the crowd with a powerful live drums performance. The night reached new heights with a groundbreaking drone show that featured the first-ever real-time TikTok LIVE match drone meter, bringing together two creators matheuscllaus and bader_nh marking highlighting the power of TikTok LIVE in bridging different corners of the world and demonstrate how creators empower each other through shared, real-time experiences.
As part of a global series of LIVE Fest celebrations, #LIVEFEST25 MENAT recognized the heart and dedication behind LIVE creator communities. Earlier this year, LIVE creators participated in an online tournament in November 2025, collaborating across borders and engaging directly with their communities. The Dubai event brought those online connections into the real world, celebrating both top performers and the wider community shaping culture through LIVE.
"TikTok LIVE Fest MENAT reflects what makes TikTok LIVE special because creators are showing up as themselves, connecting with their audiences in real time, and building communities that go far beyond the screen" said Mohamed Enaba, Strategic Partner Manager at TikTok LIVE MENA. "Across the region, LIVE creators are redefining what it means to entertain, educate, and connect, and this celebration brings that energy into one shared moment."
Top creators recognized at LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT, included:
•MENA LIVE Creator of the Year – Abo Hamad
•LIVE MENA Music Creator of the Year – Amr Mano
•MENA LIVE Beauty & Fashion Creator of the Year – Douha Laribii
•MENA LIVE Business Excellence Award – Sahar Suleiman
A special recognition was extended to the Megastar of the Year, Tamer Hosny, honoring his legendary influence and the authentic connection he continues to build with the global TikTok LIVE community. Additionally, more top-performing MENA creators were recognized at LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT including Al Maha, Halmos, Abdulla AlHamar and Ammar Alkoofe, reflecting the breadth of talent and creativity across the region.
Commenting on the partnership between LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT and BEYOND Developments whose creative collaboration helped bring the celebration to life, Ashley Lewis, Head of Marketing at BEYOND Developments, said: "LIVE Fest celebrates the ambition, creativity, and sense of community that define today’s creator culture.
Partnering with TikTok LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT reflects BEYOND Developments’ belief that the future of community is shaped through shared experiences that connect people in real time, across platforms and places. As a placemaker, our role goes beyond development to creating destinations and moments where creativity is amplified, culture is lived, and communities are empowered to grow, express themselves, and belong."
TikTok LIVE: Empowering Creators and Community on TikTok
In 2025, TikTok LIVE continued to transform the way creators and audiences connect, enabling deeper real-time engagement and stronger community bonds across the region. Over 1.4 million creators across the MENAT region participated in LIVE Fest 2025, with TikTok LIVE recording over 44% growth in LIVE content and more than 40% growth in LIVE viewership across the region.
Through features like Multi-Guest, creators are able to collaborate across borders, develop their craft together, and reach new audiences within TikTok’s global community. From seasoned performers to emerging voices passionate about sharing their craft or driving positive change, TikTok LIVE empowers creators to find their audience and grow through authentic, interactive engagement.
By bringing online communities together on and off the platform, TikTok LIVE Fest 2025 MENAT highlighted how TikTok LIVE continues to unlock new possibilities for creators fostering creativity, strengthening communities, and celebrating the people who make LIVE a place for connection.
