India, Malaysia Forge Deeper Ties Across Different Sectors
(MENAFN) India and Malaysia committed Sunday to strengthening bilateral ties across defense, security, commerce, digital innovation, energy production, and agricultural sectors while advancing their "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."
Both nations explored pathways to deepen collaboration spanning scientific research, technology development, farming practices, healthcare, educational programs, cultural initiatives, tourism promotion, youth engagement, and interpersonal connections, alongside addressing shared regional and international priorities, a joint declaration announced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Malaysian visit.
Modi, who touched down in Kuala Lumpur Saturday, conducted strategic discussions with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
The leaders pledged to streamline commercial exchanges and investigate opportunities across semiconductors, the digital sector, and manufacturing partnerships.
Highlighting the significance of the Malaysia-India Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (MICECA) and the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA), both prime ministers urged business communities to accelerate invoice processing and transaction settlements using domestic currencies.
The nations also committed to intensifying coordination on food stability and nutritional standards, particularly regarding essential commodity flows, while honoring respective national regulations.
Ibrahim reaffirmed Malaysia's pledge to maintain its position as a dependable provider of environmentally sustainable palm oil.
Both heads of government "unequivocally and strongly" condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and called for "zero tolerance of terrorism and for concerted international efforts to combat terrorism in a comprehensive and sustained manner."
Bilateral commerce between the strategic partners hit $18.59 billion in 2025.
Approximately 2.75 million individuals of Indian heritage reside in Malaysia, representing roughly 9% of the nation's demographic composition, data from the High Commission of India shows.
