Sunny Deol: Passion For Uniform Roles Inherited From Father Dharmendra

Actor Sunny Deol believes his ability to portray strong, emotionally resonant characters, especially those in uniform, comes from a legacy inherited from his father, the legendary Dharmendra. Sunny Deol, who has famously played soldiers, police officers, and patriotic figures, said that he wishes to truly connect with the audience.

Connecting Through Honesty

Speaking to ANI, the 'Border 2' actor shared, "As an actor, hum apne characters ko itni sachai ke saath kar rahe hai, ki log uss character ke saath jud jaye...jitni bhi uniforms ke roles hai, mere andar woh josh aur jazba hai. (I can only say that as an actor, we are doing our character with so much honesty that people can connect with that character. And all the roles in the uniforms, maybe I have that passion)"

A Legacy of Values from Dharmendra

Noting that he has been carrying his family's upbringing through his characters, Sunny added, "Jaisi humari family hai, jis tarah se humlog bade huye hai...humare wahan yahi rahan hai ki ek acha insan bano, sachai ke saath chalo. Hum isse zabardasti nahi apna rahe, humare andar hai woh. Kabhi koi aisi chiz nahi kar sakte jise kisiko dukh pahuche (Like our family, the way we were brought up...we have always wanted to be a good person, to live with honesty. We are not forcing it; it is inside us. We are like that. We can never do anything that hurts someone)"

Crediting his legendary father for instilling the values of honesty and sincerity that reflect in his work, Sunny Deol said, "Yeh ek DNA hai. Papa se chalte aa raha, bachon ke andar (This is in the DNA. It has been passed on from our father to us."

On the Success of 'Border 2'

The actor has time and again attributed his success and achievements to his father, the late Dharmendra. At a recent 'Border 2' success press meet, Sunny Deol fondly shared, "Yeh sab mere papa ki blessings and Waheguru di meher hai...The people loved me before as well, and they are loving me even today. Wherever I go, I receive so much love," he added.

The actor has been receiving much love and praise following the release of the 'Border' sequel. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. (ANI)

