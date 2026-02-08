Emirates Flight From Dubai Diverted Bengaluru Due To Heavy Fog In Chennai: Flightradar

PUBLISHED: Sun 8 Feb 2026, 11:19 AM



By: Supreeta Balasubramanian



MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India Meteorological Department earlier issued a fog warning for the region, attributing conditions to a combination of high humidity and low temperatures

A number of flights were disrupted at Chennai airport on Sunday morning as fog engulfed runways, reducing visibility.

According to Indian media reports, domestic flights from Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, and international flights from Dubai and Kuala Lumpur were diverted to Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Trichy.

Flight tracking site Flightradar shows that the Emirates flight EK544 from Dubai was diverted from Chennai to Bengaluru. It later made the 35-minute journey between the two Indian cities, eventually taking passengers to their destination, albeit with a delay.

Several arrivals and departures were delayed due to low visibility, according to Chennai airport.

"Visibility was around 1500 metres at 5.30am IST, which reduced to 350 metres by 6.30am IST and further dropped to 150 metres around 7.30am IST due to fog," the airport said on X.

The flight operations eventually normalised around 11.30am.

The India Meteorological Department earlier issued a fog warning for the region, attributing conditions to a combination of high humidity and low temperatures the previous night.



