'Ghooskhor Pandat': VHP Slams Netflix For 'Disrespecting' Hinduism

VHP Accuses Netflix of Disrespecting Hinduism

The spokesperson of Vihwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Shriraj Nair, has accused Netflix of allegedly allowing content on their platforms that "mocks" Hindu deities, saints, sadhus, and religious places in connection to the ongoing controversy against the title of Manoj Bajpayee starrer upcoming film 'Ghooskhor Pandat.' In an interview with ANI, the VHP spokesperson said that they have been observing a pattern of content on OTT platforms, especially Netflix, which disrespects the Hindu religion, including depictions of Hindu gods, saints, sadhus, religious places, and practices.

"Vishwa Hindu Parishad has never interfered in any creative medium, but since the content and web series are coming on OTT and through Netflix, we have seen that it increasingly mocks Hindus and their sadhus and saints, deities, and even target it's religious places. This is going on continuously," said Shriraj Nair of VHP.

Demand for Withdrawal and Warning

The VHPs also demanded the immediate withdrawl film's title and inappropriate content from the movie. "We have also requested the government that if this type of film and its title do not change, and the inappropriate contents of it do not change, then Vishwa Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal will show its ugly form. It should be withdrawn immediately. Its name should be withdrawn, and the contents of it should also be withdrawn," added Shriraj Nair.

Protests Erupt Across India

Meanwhile, Protests erupted across India on Friday against the Netflix film 'Ghooskhor Pandat', with demonstrators burning effigies of the producer, director and actors at Subhash Chowk in Prayagraj. Protesters also demanded a ban on the OTT platform.

The protesters alleged that the film was made with the intention of targeting Hindus and Brahmins, which will not be tolerated at any cost. The protesters made it clear that if the film's name and content are not changed within three days, protests will be held in Prayagraj and across the country.

About 'Ghooshkhor Pandat'

Ghooshkhor Pandat is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film was announced during the 2026 Netflix India slate unveiling. (ANI)

