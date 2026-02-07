Iran Plans To Link Ardabil Railway To Azerbaijan And Central Asia

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iran intends to connect the Ardabil railway line to Azerbaijan as part of a broader strategy to expand regional trade and transport links, Iranian Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Houshang Bazvand has said, Azernews reports.

According to Bazvand, the planned connection envisages extending the Ardabil railway toward the Mughan plain and then onward to the Republic of Azerbaijan, creating a route that could further link Iran with Central Asia. He noted that the project is regarded as one of Iran's strategic transport goals and is expected to contribute to the expansion of trade with the South Caucasus and Russia.

The statement comes against the backdrop of Iran's efforts to strengthen rail connectivity in its northwestern regions. The Ardabil–Mianeh railway line, which links Ardabil province to Iran's national rail network, has recently been completed, laying the groundwork for future international extensions. Iranian officials have repeatedly highlighted plans to continue the railway toward the northern border, including in the direction of Parsabad in the Mughan region, which lies close to Azerbaijan.

By linking Ardabil to Azerbaijan's railway network, Iran aims to gain access to key regional transport corridors, including routes connecting the South Caucasus with Russia and wider Eurasian markets. Such a connection would also complement existing Iran–Azerbaijan cooperation in transport and logistics and support Tehran's broader objective of positioning itself as a transit hub between the Middle East, the Caucasus and Central Asia.

Officials believe that once implemented, the Ardabil–Azerbaijan railway connection could significantly boost freight traffic, facilitate cross-border trade and enhance economic ties between Iran, Azerbaijan and neighboring regions.