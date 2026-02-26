Farmers Are India's Foundation: Lop Gandhi Flags Trade Deal At Kannur Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Wayanad, Feb 26 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday positioned farmers at the centre of India's economic and political debate, alleging that the Union government was poised to“sacrifice” their interests under pressure from the US.

Addressing a large gathering at the Karshaka Sangamam in Peravoor, Kannur district, LoP Gandhi described agriculture as the“foundation of India” and warned that any trade agreement allowing heavily mechanised American farms access to Indian markets would devastate small and marginal farmers.

Without detailing the contours of the proposed deal, he claimed the agreement could expose India's fragmented landholdings to competition from large-scale agribusinesses.

“If small farmers are forced to compete with giant mechanised farms, it will weaken the backbone of this country,” he said.

LoP Gandhi also sharpened his attack by linking agricultural policy to what he described as the government's broader political and financial priorities.

Turning to Kerala, Rahul Gandhi spoke as the former MP of Wayanad, flagging the persistent man-animal conflict in the high ranges as an urgent livelihood issue.

He termed it a complex challenge requiring coordinated policy intervention, scientific planning and immediate safeguards for affected families.

With Assembly elections on the horizon, Gandhi urged farmers to directly shape the United Democratic Front's manifesto, promising that a future government would function as a“service provider” rather than a distant authority.

He outlined commitments including stronger Minimum Support Prices, expanded cold chain and storage infrastructure, and swift financial assistance during periods of crop loss or market distress.

Framing the convention as part of a broader political conversation, LoP Gandhi said the coming months would determine whether policy would favour large players or millions of small cultivators who sustain the country's food security and rural economy.

After the meeting, a group of farmers, both men and women expressed their happiness that they were able to interact with Rahul Gandhi.

“He heard us and asked lots of questions about our problems. We explained everything. He has promised us that he will do his best to take our grievances and see how they can be resolved,” said a woman farmer.