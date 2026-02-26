Amit Shah Inaugurates New Bops In Bihar To Curb Infiltration

With Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday inaugurating the Border Out Posts (BOPs) at Leti and Indarwa in Kishanganj district of Bihar, India aimed to put hold on "illegal infiltration" in Seemanchal region of the sate-- marking a significant step in strengthening security along the India-Nepal frontier.

Strengthening Surveillance on a Porous Border

Officials responsible with ensuring internal security of the country suggested the two BOPs have been established to enhance surveillance and plug vulnerabilities along the porous international border with Nepal.

Kishanganj lies in Bihar's sensitive Seemanchal region, which shares a long and largely open border with Nepal. Unlike fenced borders, the India-Nepal boundary allows free movement of people under bilateral agreements, making it unique but also challenging from a security perspective.

One of the officials, seeking anonymity, told ANI that that intelligence agencies time to time have flagged concerns related to cross-border smuggling, human trafficking, circulation of fake Indian currency, and movement of anti-social elements exploiting the porous terrain. The establishment of BOPs at Leti and Indarwa aims to tighten ground-level vigilance in stretches considered vulnerable due to riverine gaps, agricultural fields and densely populated habitations close to the zero line.

Shah Vows to Make Seemanchal 'Infiltrator-Free'

Inaugurating the two BOPs, the Home Minister said "This initiative will begin with making the entire 'Seemanchal' region free from infiltrators."

"Infiltrators not only influence our elections but also take away a share of the food rations meant for the poor, reduce employment opportunities for our youth, and pose a serious threat to national security," Shah said on the occasion.

Shah said that during the elections, we had promised the people of Bihar that we would make the state free from infiltrators. He further asserted "We will not only remove the names of infiltrators from the voter list but will also identify each infiltrator and send them out of India."

Noting "the time has come to launch a nationwide campaign at every level to free the country from infiltrators," the Home Minister added that, "all illegal encroachments within 10 kilometers of the country's borders will be removed first under this campaign."

He also noted that "demographic change does not contribute to the creation of a healthy society in any country."

"The demographic changes caused by encroachment and infiltration are very dangerous for any country's culture, history, and geography. The Modi government will provide a permanent solution to this issue."

The Union Home Minister further pointed that the states with most affected by demographic change are West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand, and that "when our government is formed in West Bengal, the first item on our agenda will be to complete the fencing work along the border and to identify and send every infiltrator out of the country."

BOPs as First Line of Defence

Border Out Posts serve as the first line of defence in border management. Along the India-Nepal border, they are manned by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which is tasked with guarding India's frontiers with Nepal and Bhutan. These posts function as operational hubs for round-the-clock patrolling, intelligence gathering, and coordination with local police and central agencies.

With modern infrastructure, including surveillance systems, communication equipment and mobility support, the Leti and Indarwa BOPs are expected to significantly enhance rapid response capabilities.

Modernising Border Infrastructure

"The Seemanchal belt has been under sustained focus due to concerns over infiltration networks, illegal trade routes and attempts by organised syndicates to exploit the open border. Strengthening border infrastructure is seen as essential not only for national security but also for maintaining law and order in adjoining districts," said another official deputed in Bihar's internal security.

He further said the inauguration of the Leti and Indarwa BOPs reflects the Centre's broader push to modernise border management and reinforce security architecture in sensitive regions.

An official in the SSB told ANI that the new posts will act as a deterrent to trans-border crime while ensuring smoother coordination between central forces and state authorities.

Besides inaugurating the two BOPs, the Home Minister interacted with personnel of the SSB and inaugurated various projects worth about Rs 170 crore to enhance the facilities for the personnel of the border guarding central force.

The minister also informed that 554 kilometers of border roads under the India-Nepal border road project have also been approved, out of which work has been completed on 14 of the 18 segments. He added that out of the approved amount of Rs 2,468 crore, Rs 2,336 crore has already been spent. Shah said that once this road is completed, the surveillance capability of SSB personnel will increase manifold. (ANI)

