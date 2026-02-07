VIP Vacations Named Winner Of The Knot Best Of Weddings 2026

MENAFN - Market Press Release) February 4, 2026 1:28 pm - 20th Annual Best of Weddings Awards Recognizes Top Wedding Professionals Across U.S.

Bethlehem, PA/February 3rd, 2026 - VIP Vacations is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a 2026 ­­winner of The Knot Best of Weddings. This marks the 14th year VIP Vacations been named as The Knot Best of Weddings award winner. This accolade represents the top local wedding professionals as reviewed by real couples on The Knot, a leading all-in-one wedding planning resource offering a comprehensive suite of digital tools to help couples throughout their planning journey.

In its twentieth annual year, The Knot continues its long-standing tradition of supporting the expertise and outstanding service of local wedding professionals with The Knot Best of Weddings 2026. As a trusted source for couples searching for top wedding vendors across the country, this prestigious award honors those vendors on The Knot deemed by couples as reliable, dependable and consistently delivering quality service.

To determine the winners, The Knot assessed thousands of user reviews for 200,000+ wedding professionals within its Vendor Marketplace across various categories-planners, venues, officiants, musicians, DJs, florists, photographers, caterers, hair and makeup artists and more-to find the top vendors of the year. Vendors who have received at least 7 reviews on The Knot with an average score of 4.5+ in 2025 received The Knot Best of Weddings Award. These winners represent the top wedding professionals that best embody what matters to couples in their wedding planning journey.

“VIP Vacations is incredibly honored to be recognized by The Knot with the Best of Weddings Award, a distinction that reflects our passion for creating unforgettable destination weddings and honeymoons. We're grateful to our amazing couples and partners who trust us with their once-in-a-lifetime celebrations and make this recognition possible.” – Jennifer Doncsecz, President, VIP Vacations Inc.

The Knot supports local wedding professionals through The Knot Vendor Marketplace, where couples can search, compare and connect to book any of the hundreds of thousands of local wedding professionals across the country all in one place. Each vendor Storefront features insightful reviews, real wedding photos, and details about the vendor and their services. The Knot Best of Weddings award gives couples the confidence to book the best vendors to bring their wedding visions to life. In combination with years of trusted content, The Knot's innovative technology helps all couples seamlessly plan a wedding that's authentically them.

Wedding professionals who win The Knot Best of Weddings are members of WeddingPro, The Knot Worldwide's business-to-business wedding brand. As the largest wedding Vendor Marketplace and community for wedding professionals, WeddingPro connects small businesses with millions of engaged couples each year on The Knot and WeddingWire, as well as with hundreds of thousands of pros in the industry. Through its online marketplaces, performance insights, educational programs and community-building events, WeddingPro is dedicated to giving wedding professionals access to the largest community of couples, a network of pros and data-backed guidance to help them grow their businesses.

About VIP Vacations

VIP Vacations is a nationally award-winning travel agency, located in Bethlehem, PA, specializing in destination weddings, honeymoons, and luxury travel. Committed to providing exceptional service and industry expertise, VIP has earned more than 200 international awards and continues to be recognized as a leader in the travel space. For more information, visit:

About The Knot

The Knot is a leading all-in-one wedding planning resource offering a comprehensive suite of digital tools to help couples throughout their planning journey. Powering wedding celebrations through technology, the brand offers The Knot Vendor Marketplace, which connects couples with more than 200,000 local wedding professionals, and personalized wedding websites, invitations and registry services. The most trusted authority on wedding planning, The Knot reaches a majority of engaged couples in the US through TheKnot; a leading wedding planning app with the most 5-star reviews on iOS and Android, The Knot Wedding Planner; The Knot national wedding magazine; and The Knot book series. Since its inception, The Knot has inspired approximately 25 million couples to plan a wedding that's authentic to them. Visit The Knot online at TheKnot and follow on social media: @TheKnot on TikTok, Instagram, Pinterest and Threads and Facebook/TheKnot.