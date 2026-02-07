₹10,637 Cr Sanctioned For 19 New National Highway Projects In J & K: Govt

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday said 19 new National Highway projects with an estimated cost of Rs 10,637 crore have been sanctioned for 2025–26 to strengthen road connectivity and reduce traffic congestion across the Union Territory.

In a written reply in the Legislative Assembly, the government said the sanctioned projects include key infrastructure works such as the Pir Ki Gali Tunnel, Sadhna Tunnel, Lal Chowk–Parimpora Flyover and the Magam Flyover, aimed at improving mobility and decongesting major urban centres.

Highlighting rural road development, the government said that under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), 2,132 habitations were connected through 19,518 kilometres of roads during 2024–25, significantly enhancing all-weather connectivity in rural areas.

It said that 2,500 unconnected habitations have been sanctioned under Phase-IV of PMGSY. Under Phase-I, 316 road projects covering 1,781 kilometres, with an estimated cost of Rs 4,224.37 crore, have been approved by the Government of India and are expected to connect 429 habitations.

“These initiatives are aimed at achieving the objective of providing road connectivity to every village in the Union Territory,” the government said.

Under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF), the government said 83 projects have been completed since 2020–21 at an expenditure of Rs 1,376 crore, including 22 projects completed during 2024–25.

The reply further said that 2,387 kilometres of roads were completed under NABARD-approved projects between 2020–21 and 2024–25 to further strengthen rural connectivity.