Trump Removes Twenty Five Per Cent Tariff on India
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Friday eliminating the 25% tariff that had been imposed on Indian imports in August over New Delhi’s purchase of Russian oil, according to reports.
The order states that India has agreed to gradually stop buying oil from Russia, directly or indirectly, and to increase imports of US energy products.
Both countries also released a joint statement detailing an interim trade framework, which is part of ongoing negotiations toward a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement that has been in discussion for over a year. This announcement follows earlier remarks by Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said a deal had been reached, though full details were not immediately disclosed.
According to India’s Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, the agreement opens up a $30 trillion market for Indian exporters as the US reduces its reciprocal tariff from about 50%—which included the 25% Russia-linked penalty—down to 18%. Certain items, including generic pharmaceuticals, gems and diamonds, and aircraft parts, will see tariffs eliminated entirely.
Modi praised the deal, saying it “reflects the growing depth, trust and dynamism of our partnership.” Trump emphasized that the tariff rollback followed India’s commitment to reduce purchases of Russian oil and increase energy imports from the US, and potentially from Venezuela.
India has not publicly confirmed a full cessation of Russian oil purchases, and Moscow has said it is unaware of any official decision by New Delhi to cut imports. Indian officials reiterated that ensuring energy security remains the government’s “supreme priority” and that diversifying energy sources is central to their strategy.
