Smiles Salutes Its Everyday Heroes With 'Champions For Champions' Day Off

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Smiles hardworking delivery drivers take a break as UAE bikers step in to deliver

Smiles Smiles, e& UAE's lifestyle SuperApp, has launched Champions for Champions, a community initiative that recognises the dedication of its delivery drivers with a fully sponsored surprise day off across the UAE. For one day, a team of carefully trainedUAE bikers stepped into the drivers' shoes, mounting Smiles boxes on their bikes and bringing their speed and skill to delivery routes, while Smiles drivers enjoyed bespoke experiences tailored to their personal wishes.The day's activities ranged from bowling and theme parks to relaxing barber treatments, including shaves and facials, and shared meals, all designed to give time back to the people who keep everyday life moving.

Ahmet Gokhan Ay, Chief Consumer Officer at e& UAE said:“Behind every order is an individual working hard to connect people with what they need, every single day. Our delivery drivers are the unsung heroes of our communities, many of them supporting families in their home countries. Through 'Champions for Champions,' we aim to celebrate their tireless dedication and give them a meaningful a well-deserved break to explore and enjoy the UAE,while fostering greater awareness and appreciation for their critical work.”

Champions for Champions is more than a one-day event: it reflects Smiles' long-term commitment to the wellbeing and professional growth of its drivers. This initiative is part of Smiles' broader CSR strategy, which focuses on creating lasting impact by appreciating and uplifting workers within the Smiles ecosystem. In the summer of 2023, it rolled out luxury, air-conditioned relief buses across key hubs in Dubai and Abu Dhabi so Champions could escape the heat and access chilled water.

Ramadan is a time for gratitude and giving, and last year e& marked the spirit of the season with its #GoForMore video, celebrating the“people of more” who give their time, energy and effort selflessly every day. From hard-working Careem Captains to dedicated Smiles drivers, these everyday heroes keep communities moving, often behind the scenes. The message was simple: recognise and appreciate them not just during Ramadan, but all year round, because sometimes a kind word, a smile, or a simple“thank you” can mean more than we realise.

As part of the campaign, Smiles has released a short, heartwarming video that documents the day's events, showing the drivers' reactions to their surprise day off and the experiences they enjoyed.

Smiles continues to connect millions of people with thousands of brands and outlets. The SuperApp has over 5.5 million registered members in the UAE and offers deals and rewards across a network of 6,500 participating brands and more than 15,000 partner outlets, spanning dining, retail, entertainment, travel, home services and more, including more than 13000 restaurants.

About e& UAE:

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver world-class superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE's future-focused innovation.

Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility.

We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming.

As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering a tailored ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale.

Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world.